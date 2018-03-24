Often the pro-gun control side will laugh off suggestions that giving into their demands will never be enough and if you give them an inch, they’ll try to take a mile. But occasionally, they’ll come right out and say it:

Parkland student Delaney Tarr: “When they give us that inch, that bump stock ban, we will take a mile.” #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/z6KGeGLB91 — Kira Lerner (@kira_lerner) March 24, 2018

At least now it feels like America can have a more honest and open debate, so kudos for that admission!

Can’t say these kids aren’t being up front…. https://t.co/EajMCXvLYN — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 24, 2018

That much is certain.

Thank you, for basically completely undermining any support for the so-called "common sense gun reform" movement. Love when they just get caught up and spray their hidden agenda all over. https://t.co/fCV97CgaZ4 — Danny DeMent (@DannyDsWorld) March 24, 2018

This is why I will never compromise https://t.co/WzUOTz4ebm — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) March 24, 2018

This is exactly why I am against any form of gun control https://t.co/10EbelHXLA — TeaParty Bison 🇺🇸🐍 (@TeaPartyBison) March 24, 2018

Things you’re not supposed to say out loud…. https://t.co/wGVt4GPRqe — m/ (Ο﹏Ο) m/ (@EdVanTassell) March 24, 2018

Stop telling us you don't want to confiscate our guns, lefties. We know that's a lie, and you're not fooling anybody. Case in point: https://t.co/DreHKDPgu2 — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) March 24, 2018

Another reason not to make children your spokespeople: they’re a little too honest. https://t.co/pNPP7tJzcC — Travesham (@Travesham) March 24, 2018

A rare, shining moment of honesty. https://t.co/ao8dKMQh4x — Old Lamps for New (@olfn_) March 24, 2018

Refreshing, right!?