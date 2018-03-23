Travis Air Force Base in California has released some details about a possible attempted terrorist attack last night:

Wow. Here’s more:

There was a possible attempted attack at Travis Air Force base in northern California. A car loaded with propane tanks ran through the main gates last night. CBS News' John Blackstone reporting. https://t.co/V9xHOKQmbu pic.twitter.com/VMMyEefB7U — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2018

From CBS News:

Law enforcement sources say the car carried propane tanks and the driver deliberately ignited the fire. He died inside the car, which drove off the road into a ditch. There are no reports of shots fired during the incident. The driver has been identified by law enforcement but not been named.

In spite of some reporting, the story seems to have slipped under the radar of many media outlets.