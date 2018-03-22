The House Intelligence Committee is wrapping up its probe of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election process:

Rep. Adam Schiff slammed Republicans for not continuing to help search for proof of his 2016 election loss narrative:

Trending

Schiff also accused Republicans of… well, read it for yourself:

Schiff accusing anybody else of turning the Russia investigation into something “completely political” is a special kind of hilarious!

