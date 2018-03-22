The House Intelligence Committee is wrapping up its probe of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election process:

Hse Intel Cmte now mtg to vote on its Russia rpt. Some declassified findings and recommendations will be released. But the full rpt isn’t ready to be published. Must be scrubbed by intel community — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 22, 2018

Rep. Adam Schiff slammed Republicans for not continuing to help search for proof of his 2016 election loss narrative:

Rep. Adam Schiff calls "ending of the majority's participation" in House Intelligence Committee's Russia probe "a rather sad chapter in our Committee's long history." https://t.co/bKcWm4AavU pic.twitter.com/PX1fpPAmTN — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 22, 2018

Schiff also accused Republicans of… well, read it for yourself:

Hse Intel Cmte votes to complete Russia rpt. Not public yet. Schiff calls Russia probe a "sad chapter." Says GOP findings are "completely political. Dems will continue to interview witnesses — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 22, 2018

Schiff accusing anybody else of turning the Russia investigation into something “completely political” is a special kind of hilarious!

***

