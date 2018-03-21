The level of student activism following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida caused some on the pro-gun control side of the argument to call for the voting age to be lowered.

However, here’s something the might put a damper on calls for lowering the voting age coming from the Left. The liberal opinion of high school walkouts could do a one-eighty VERY soon, and here’s why:

Well look at that!

Trending

Yep!

Just wait for it, because you know it’s just around the corner.

LOL! Also administrators might suddenly not be so eager to get in front of cameras:

Shocker!

If they say anything at all. Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd Amendmentabortiongun controllifeparkland school shootingPro-life