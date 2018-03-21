The level of student activism following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida caused some on the pro-gun control side of the argument to call for the voting age to be lowered.

However, here’s something the might put a damper on calls for lowering the voting age coming from the Left. The liberal opinion of high school walkouts could do a one-eighty VERY soon, and here’s why:

Rocklin High School students are using social media to organize a pro-life walkout using the hashtag #life to honor the tens of millions of babies that have been killed in abortions. Student organizer Brandon Gillespie says he needs help spreading the message. pic.twitter.com/GMjzhPbDVT — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 21, 2018

Culture wars go both ways. They wanted it, they have it. https://t.co/zk14q9gg3j — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 21, 2018

Media now: Wait, why are we listening to stupid high school kids? — Botty McBotface (@JammieWF) March 21, 2018

THIS NEEDS TO HAPPEN. When your Ideals are being runover by Lib values, #STANDTALLAMERICANS — D.R. Cummings (@DseasRoss) March 21, 2018

Oh, this should out the hypocrisy: https://t.co/HoMiBogmEo — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) March 21, 2018

Now we will see if its freedom or pushed agenda https://t.co/Tks7ZhAoQb — Cody Rucker (@CodyRucker7) March 21, 2018

This will get wall to wall coverage from @CNN I'm sure — Shannon K (@shannyk36) March 21, 2018

LOL! Also administrators might suddenly not be so eager to get in front of cameras:

The school Principal refused to speak to media:https://t.co/P4ej44LoUx — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) March 21, 2018

It's going to be very interesting to see what the liberals and Fake Media have to say about this!!! https://t.co/sGaELJ14jE — Rocco 🇺🇸 (@PerpetualDetour) March 21, 2018

If they say anything at all. Stay tuned!