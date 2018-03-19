Tonight’s the night!

HAPPENING TONIGHT: Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Moore to Host Inequality Town Hall in D.C. — Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) March 19, 2018

Now isn’t THAT rich (Literally AND figuratively)!

Moore and Sanders own at least 10 homes between the two of them https://t.co/asasoqkCAE — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 19, 2018

Wait for it…

And even worse, those homes sit on land that belonged to Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/fla0qOpWQr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2018

And all on land stolen from Warren's ancestors. — James Smith (@DroppinTheMitts) March 19, 2018

Can’t. Stop. LAUGHING.

And speaking of Warren:

Elizabeth Warren, income inequality warrior, bought and flipped the foreclosed homes of those down on their luck before her political career. https://t.co/ZarNPZlQEc https://t.co/C3c3RrzORz — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 19, 2018

This is just too much fun. Let’s keep going:

I don’t need to write a joke. This is it. https://t.co/KD37HKntFh — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2018

We can’t help but wonder if a photo ID is required for admittance.

What colossal hypocrites. https://t.co/vOmEX8ot6H — Josh Perry | 284 Days Until Christmas 🎄🎅🎁 (@MrJoshPerry) March 19, 2018

This is the equivalent of 3 lions holding a town hall on gazelle safety. https://t.co/nqYuRD23nT — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) March 19, 2018

Three leeches who got rich without creating value bitch about the system. https://t.co/htykQVESDN — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 19, 2018

Millionaire, millionaire, and millionaire to talk about why you peasants are poor af. https://t.co/iniIeUrXAr — Smittie™ *insert blue check* (@smittie61984) March 19, 2018

Multiple houses, millions of dollars, and a call to tax other ppl to give up their shit https://t.co/hLjpWC4YMM — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 19, 2018

In these 3 privileged white millionaires you have at minimum 9 homes owned. (Fluid number based on how many Warren has flipped for a quick buck) https://t.co/iHwCB6d4JJ — Brad Slager – Hurricane Heist Henchman 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) March 19, 2018

Me: "I bet the Democrats will wake up one day and stop being insane so they can start winning elections again." Democrats: https://t.co/e9ZH8WkCUJ — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 19, 2018

Want a preview of hell? This is what it looks like.

All. The. Time. https://t.co/XgqrumtIHf — BrendaLee (@whitewinery) March 19, 2018

Even hell might not be that bad.