Tonight’s the night!
HAPPENING TONIGHT:
Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Moore to Host Inequality Town Hall in D.C.
— Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) March 19, 2018
Now isn’t THAT rich (Literally AND figuratively)!
Moore and Sanders own at least 10 homes between the two of them https://t.co/asasoqkCAE
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 19, 2018
Wait for it…
And even worse, those homes sit on land that belonged to Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/fla0qOpWQr
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2018
And all on land stolen from Warren's ancestors.
— James Smith (@DroppinTheMitts) March 19, 2018
Can’t. Stop. LAUGHING.
And speaking of Warren:
Elizabeth Warren, income inequality warrior, bought and flipped the foreclosed homes of those down on their luck before her political career. https://t.co/ZarNPZlQEc https://t.co/C3c3RrzORz
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 19, 2018
This is just too much fun. Let’s keep going:
I don’t need to write a joke. This is it. https://t.co/KD37HKntFh
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2018
We can’t help but wonder if a photo ID is required for admittance.
What colossal hypocrites. https://t.co/vOmEX8ot6H
— Josh Perry | 284 Days Until Christmas 🎄🎅🎁 (@MrJoshPerry) March 19, 2018
This is the equivalent of 3 lions holding a town hall on gazelle safety. https://t.co/nqYuRD23nT
— Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) March 19, 2018
Three leeches who got rich without creating value bitch about the system. https://t.co/htykQVESDN
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 19, 2018
Millionaire, millionaire, and millionaire to talk about why you peasants are poor af. https://t.co/iniIeUrXAr
— Smittie™ *insert blue check* (@smittie61984) March 19, 2018
Multiple houses, millions of dollars, and a call to tax other ppl to give up their shit https://t.co/hLjpWC4YMM
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 19, 2018
In these 3 privileged white millionaires you have at minimum 9 homes owned. (Fluid number based on how many Warren has flipped for a quick buck) https://t.co/iHwCB6d4JJ
— Brad Slager – Hurricane Heist Henchman 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) March 19, 2018
Me: "I bet the Democrats will wake up one day and stop being insane so they can start winning elections again."
Democrats: https://t.co/e9ZH8WkCUJ
— Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 19, 2018
Want a preview of hell? This is what it looks like.
All. The. Time. https://t.co/XgqrumtIHf
— BrendaLee (@whitewinery) March 19, 2018
Even hell might not be that bad.