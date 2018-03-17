We told you earlier this month about an upcoming wealth and income inequality event featuring names that set off hypocristy detectors everywhere. Now that the town hall is just around the corner on Monday, Bernie Sanders tweeted a video promotion for the event:

Whether or not it's talked about on the major networks, income and wealth inequality is one of the defining issues of our time. Please join me, @SenWarren, @MMFlint, @DarrickHamilton and others on Facebook Monday, March 19 for an incredibly important discussion. pic.twitter.com/lgqbxQv8EJ — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 15, 2018

The event might draw more viewers if it were promoted with a different angle:

is this a wealth seminar https://t.co/o5KGHV2Bdi — Jim Swift (@JSwiftTWS) March 17, 2018

LOL!

So the guy who has 3 houses and a wife that embezzled money from a college, and a lady who claimed to be Native American for a $400,000/year job, want to talk to me about wealth inequality….. https://t.co/wlJhMESfaV — Alice 'Q' Public (@pshark47) March 16, 2018

And don’t forget the anti-capitalist multimillionaire filmmaker!

Bernie – Will you be joining the wealth inequality forum from your 1st, 2nd or 3rd home? https://t.co/kWpCMrD7AP — DJ™ (@blaubok) March 15, 2018

Sanders, Warren and Moore should cut to the chase and host the town hall from Venezuela.