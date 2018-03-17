We told you earlier this month about an upcoming wealth and income inequality event featuring names that set off hypocristy detectors everywhere. Now that the town hall is just around the corner on Monday, Bernie Sanders tweeted a video promotion for the event:

The event might draw more viewers if it were promoted with a different angle:

Trending

LOL!

And don’t forget the anti-capitalist multimillionaire filmmaker!

Sanders, Warren and Moore should cut to the chase and host the town hall from Venezuela.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersElizabeth WarrenMichael Moore