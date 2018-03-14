Last year, a federal judge dismissed a $15 million civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Ahmed “clock boy” Mohamed. After that, the family filed an amended version of the lawsuit, which a judge has again dismissed:

'Clockboy' Ahmed Mohamed's lawsuit against Irving ISD, city dismissed https://t.co/KOOvyWQRQ0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 14, 2018

From the Dallas Morning News:

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Irving ISD, the city of Irving and several others filed by the father of a teen who was arrested after bringing a homemade clock to school that was mistaken for a bomb. The federal lawsuit alleged Ahmed Mohamed’s civil rights were violated in September 2015 when Irving police officers took him into custody at MacArthur High School and charged him with making a “hoax bomb.” The then 14-year-old was also suspended from school for three days.

You might recall while all that was going on, then President Obama invited Ahmed to a science event at the White House.

Will the family attempt to file another suit? It looks like time is definitely up.

Clockmed and his crazy old man strike out again. — Sifty: Bringing the Wood 🚁🇺🇸 (@siftyboones) March 14, 2018