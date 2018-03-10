Senator and former Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is in the Lone Star State trying to sell his vision for the future. Will Texans be persuaded by a socialist politician from Vermont showing and asking them if they’re willing to work hard and fight back? Bernie hopes so:

Sanders also told an audience in Lubbock that the area might not be progressive yet because of a healthy economy, but his hopes are high that things might get lousier and make his vision a more attractive option to people there, or something:

Apparently, Sanders has solved all problems in Vermont.

And Sanders would like to double and triple down on those same things.

Ouch! Sanders pushing progressivism/socialism in Texas doesn’t yet appear to be moving the needle:

If anything Bernie’s Texas tours might end up having the opposite of his intended effect, just like socialist policies themselves.

