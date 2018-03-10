Senator and former Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is in the Lone Star State trying to sell his vision for the future. Will Texans be persuaded by a socialist politician from Vermont showing and asking them if they’re willing to work hard and fight back? Bernie hopes so:

If Texans are prepared to work hard, stand up, fight back, talk to people who voted for Trump, make sure that every friend you have comes out and votes — yeah, I believe that Texas can go blue. https://t.co/zxlTSQpYKR pic.twitter.com/miLZ5dZR64 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2018

Sanders also told an audience in Lubbock that the area might not be progressive yet because of a healthy economy, but his hopes are high that things might get lousier and make his vision a more attractive option to people there, or something:

I've never believed in this blue-state, red-state nonsense. Yes, Lubbock voted overwhelmingly for Trump. But any county in this country, which has people who are struggling, can and must become a progressive county. pic.twitter.com/FdpJnywgw1 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2018

Apparently, Sanders has solved all problems in Vermont.

The people are struggling because of liberal policies at local & state governments. — Kbranch (@44POTUSsucks) March 10, 2018

And Sanders would like to double and triple down on those same things.

Yes because progressive causes are always better for the economy and workers which is why the unemployment rates for youth in first world countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain are so low….oh wait. — Michael (@TwoGunFF) March 10, 2018

That's right. All you gotta do is promise them a bunch of free shit which you will then try to use the power of the government to steal from others. Socialist loonbag. — Mark King (@MarkKing8675309) March 10, 2018

Socialism doesn't work. Go back to one of your three vacation homes. — 🦅Daddy Pence🇺🇸 (@thewallmaker) March 10, 2018

Ouch! Sanders pushing progressivism/socialism in Texas doesn’t yet appear to be moving the needle:

HAHAHAHAHA hooboy Did you notice the turnout numbers? In a completely safe state? You give Beto all the Dem votes cast and Cruz still crushes the guy nobody ever heard of east of Pecos https://t.co/6mBWMbCmdX — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) March 10, 2018

If anything Bernie’s Texas tours might end up having the opposite of his intended effect, just like socialist policies themselves.