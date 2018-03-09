California’s high speed rail project is proceeding as expected — well, as many expected, which is to say the huge cost over-runs and a time frames that keeps expanding are continuing:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cost of San Francisco-Los Angeles bullet train jumps 20 percent to $77 billion, opening date extended 4 years to 2033. Full business plan: https://t.co/Brqfc2bPqf — Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) March 9, 2018

California progressive politicians are going to have to create a separate sanctuary city where residents can seek protection from all the red ink that the state’s going to drown in.

“Gee, what a surprise.” -Nobody — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 9, 2018

Huh, if only anyone with a functioning brain pan had seen this coming… https://t.co/FC3hXnuPAp — Brad Slager – Oscars Feeder 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) March 9, 2018

Never seen so many suckers live in one state — Colin (@coronadorukus) March 9, 2018

When you're so bloated with bureaucracy you can't build a railroad. https://t.co/spo0SGUi5l — Dr Mantis Toboggan (@TheBigWoodsman) March 9, 2018

California in a nutshell. Jerry Brown is such a joke.

Eric Garcetti is a joke.

Kamala Harris is a joke. https://t.co/RUxgaufC6h — True To The Blue (@UriahDawkins) March 9, 2018

And yet nobody’s laughing.

When will people realize there is no end in sight. This train needs to be stopped. Period. — Tom Scott (@MrTomScott) March 9, 2018

Sure we don't plan for droughts, but at least we got that High speed rail! https://t.co/hewWT5g6BN — Kes Loves Cannons (@KesaraRiku) March 9, 2018

When reporting on this you should note when the project started. 2008. To put the entire debacle into perspective. https://t.co/OsCMFulvJV — RBe (@RBPundit) March 9, 2018

Which kind of bullet, though? Because I hear some bullets are too slow to matter. https://t.co/hAukRejaaV — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 9, 2018

And perhaps the funniest part of the story:

