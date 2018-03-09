California’s high speed rail project is proceeding as expected — well, as many expected, which is to say the huge cost over-runs and a time frames that keeps expanding are continuing:
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cost of San Francisco-Los Angeles bullet train jumps 20 percent to $77 billion, opening date extended 4 years to 2033.
Full business plan: https://t.co/Brqfc2bPqf
— Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) March 9, 2018
S̶u̶r̶p̶r̶i̶s̶e̶!̶ pic.twitter.com/z7t6sFOdvR
— Joel Engel (@joelengel) March 9, 2018
California progressive politicians are going to have to create a separate sanctuary city where residents can seek protection from all the red ink that the state’s going to drown in.
“Gee, what a surprise.” -Nobody
— Will Collier (@willcollier) March 9, 2018
Huh, if only anyone with a functioning brain pan had seen this coming… https://t.co/FC3hXnuPAp
— Brad Slager – Oscars Feeder 💻🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) March 9, 2018
Never seen so many suckers live in one state
— Colin (@coronadorukus) March 9, 2018
When you're so bloated with bureaucracy you can't build a railroad. https://t.co/spo0SGUi5l
— Dr Mantis Toboggan (@TheBigWoodsman) March 9, 2018
California in a nutshell.
Jerry Brown is such a joke.
Eric Garcetti is a joke.
Kamala Harris is a joke. https://t.co/RUxgaufC6h
— True To The Blue (@UriahDawkins) March 9, 2018
And yet nobody’s laughing.
When will people realize there is no end in sight. This train needs to be stopped. Period.
— Tom Scott (@MrTomScott) March 9, 2018
Sure we don't plan for droughts, but at least we got that High speed rail! https://t.co/hewWT5g6BN
— Kes Loves Cannons (@KesaraRiku) March 9, 2018
When reporting on this you should note when the project started.
2008.
To put the entire debacle into perspective. https://t.co/OsCMFulvJV
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 9, 2018
Which kind of bullet, though? Because I hear some bullets are too slow to matter. https://t.co/hAukRejaaV
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 9, 2018
Right!?
And perhaps the funniest part of the story:
"business plan"
— Athena (@1trueathena) March 9, 2018
Ha!