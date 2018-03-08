President Trump tipped off White House reporters this evening with an announcement that is to be made in just a little while:
BREAKING: Trump pops in briefing room, tells us South Korea will be making a major announcement at 7pm on North Korea. He first said it was off the record, then said we could use the info just off camera
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) March 8, 2018
The President of the United States just popped into the White House briefing room to tease a major announcement by South Korea at 7pm tonight. No details. Just that something big is coming from Seoul. So that just happened.
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 8, 2018
BREAKING: Trump says South Korea to make 'major statement' at 7 p.m. Eastern time, says he's discussed matter with President Moon.
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2018
Wow — @jonkarl caught Trump and Pence alone
Karl asked Trump if the announcement is about talks with North Korea and Trump replied:
"It's almost beyond that. Hopefully, you will give me credit."
— Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 8, 2018
So the President himself just popped into the WH briefing room and told reporters there is a "major announcement" coming from South Korea on North Korea. He told @jonkarl it was "beyond" talks, and said "hopefully, you will give me credit"
— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) March 8, 2018
MORE: News of the announcement" comes after a South Korean delegation met with top national security officials at the White House this afternoon.
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 8, 2018
POTUS surprises WH press corps, peeks head into briefing room says expect major announcement on North Korea at 7 pm Eastern from WH. Pentagon unaware of details. South Korean National Security Adviser will make the announcement. He met with McMaster today. Msg from Kim Jong Un?
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 8, 2018
"Pentagon unaware of details."https://t.co/QrBo1froBn
— Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) March 8, 2018
South Korea says Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May, and that North has pledged to refrain from missile tests. https://t.co/lIqhUX2YpZ
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2018