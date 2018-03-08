President Trump tipped off White House reporters this evening with an announcement that is to be made in just a little while:

BREAKING: Trump pops in briefing room, tells us South Korea will be making a major announcement at 7pm on North Korea. He first said it was off the record, then said we could use the info just off camera — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) March 8, 2018

The President of the United States just popped into the White House briefing room to tease a major announcement by South Korea at 7pm tonight. No details. Just that something big is coming from Seoul. So that just happened. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 8, 2018

BREAKING: Trump says South Korea to make 'major statement' at 7 p.m. Eastern time, says he's discussed matter with President Moon. — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2018

What’s it about? Place your bets. But first read these:

Wow — @jonkarl caught Trump and Pence alone Karl asked Trump if the announcement is about talks with North Korea and Trump replied: "It's almost beyond that. Hopefully, you will give me credit." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 8, 2018

So the President himself just popped into the WH briefing room and told reporters there is a "major announcement" coming from South Korea on North Korea. He told @jonkarl it was "beyond" talks, and said "hopefully, you will give me credit" — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) March 8, 2018

MORE: News of the announcement" comes after a South Korean delegation met with top national security officials at the White House this afternoon. — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 8, 2018

POTUS surprises WH press corps, peeks head into briefing room says expect major announcement on North Korea at 7 pm Eastern from WH. Pentagon unaware of details. South Korean National Security Adviser will make the announcement. He met with McMaster today. Msg from Kim Jong Un? — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 8, 2018

Stay tuned!

Update:

Well well well: