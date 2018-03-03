Former Washington, DC mayor and city council member, the late Marion Barry, is being honored with a statue not far from the White House:

Marion Barry, Washington's flawed and controversial longtime mayor, will be honored with a statue just blocks from the White House. https://t.co/zeK2Gc3b8b — The Associated Press (@AP) March 2, 2018

Really?

Nope, NOT a joke:

DC just unveiled its first statue in years – Mayor Marion Barry stands in bronze at corner of Pennsylvania and 13 1/2 St pic.twitter.com/B92sh2TZ6s — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) March 3, 2018

Chuck Brown’s “Bustin Loose” on the sound system, at a Marion Barry statue dedication. This is one Ben’s half smoke short of the most District moment ever! pic.twitter.com/xadlXC0dJF — Council of DC (@councilofdc) March 3, 2018

And a party is breaking out:

After two hours of a serious-ish service unveiling statue of Marion Barry they JUST turned on funk music in the sun pic.twitter.com/rTuv7bWBYK — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) March 3, 2018

DC peeps getting funky at ceremony to unveil Marion Barry statue on Pennsylvania Ave pic.twitter.com/WLcR4GORGB — Michelle Boorstein (@mboorstein) March 3, 2018

This bit of news sent many eyes rolling:

For you kids out there, Marion Barry was caught on tape smoking crack, went to jail, got out, and was re-elected. #SatireIsDead https://t.co/w3LpAg2lUs — Robert Tynan (@rtynan1) March 3, 2018

Liberals have the highest standards. 🤣 https://t.co/Z4n86lNn4y — Florida Fool (@hastij04) March 2, 2018

Makes perfect sense in DC https://t.co/BZWDoPVRYU — Paul M. (@ArizonaPaul) March 3, 2018

It does, doesn’t it?