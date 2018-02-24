The anti-NRA Left have tried to use reports that up to four Broward Country police officers didn’t immediately intervene in the high school shooting in Parkland even though they were on location as proof that the “good guy with a gun” argument is invalid. Because that false narrative seems to be spreading, we decided to offer reminders that, yes, “good guys with guns” do save lives. Here are a dozen fairly recent examples, and this is far from a comprehensive list.

#12:

Not even three months ago in Pennsylvania:

“Good guy with a gun”!

#11:

Out: Good guy with a gun. In: Good grandma with a gun

#10:

2016 in Colorado:

Quick action from an armed woman in the congregation of New Life Church helped keep a gunman’s rampage from becoming far worse:

Amid deafening cracks of gunfire, smoke-spewing canisters and the flight of thousands of New Life Church members, Jeanne Assam said she suddenly saw the hallways clear and a gunman come through the door.

“I took cover. I identified myself. I engaged him. I took him down,” the 42-year-old former law officer and volunteer church security guard said Monday at a news conference in the Colorado Springs police station.

“I just said, ‘Holy Spirit, be with me.’ I wasn’t even shaking,” Assam said. “I give the credit to God. I say this very humbly. God was with me.”

#9:

Many ask why anybody would need an AR-15 for self-defense, but in 2017 in Oklahoma, an AR-15 was quite effectively used for self-defense:

#8:

A homeowner in New Mexico last June stopped a burglary, and it wasn’t because of the duct tape:

The headline of this story from June of last year didn’t mention that this particular intruder was subdued not because of the duct tape, but because of good folks with guns:

“I went to my garage, my husband and I. We got two pistols. We met him at the cul-de-sac. He blocked off the entry of the cul-de-sac to make sure if he did have a vehicle, the man entering the home wouldn’t be able to escape,” she said. “As he pulled in, I passed him this 45 and then I got the other Ruger.”

#7:

A man with a gun stopped a church shooter in Antioch, Tennessee last year:

#6:

Another “good guy with a gun” instant classic was born not even a year ago:

Say “cheese”!

#5:

The shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas was horrific, but could have been even worse if not for a “good guy with a gun” (who is an NRA instructor):

But according to the Left, the NRA is the problem. *Eye roll*

#4:

Outside a Muhammad art contest in Garland, Texas in 2015, two men opened fire but were taken down by “good guys with guns”:

#3:

In 2016, three men invaded the Atlanta-area home of a woman with a gun. BAD idea:

Police concluded the woman acted in justifiable self-defense.

#2:

2015 in Las Vegas, two armed intruders entered a home with five occupants. It went badly for the intruders:

Police said one person was killed and a second person was wounded in what appears to be a shootout between burglars and residents.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. at a home in the 3800 block of King Palms Avenue, near the intersection of Alexander and Walnut roads.

According to Las Vegas Metro police investigators, a man and woman were breaking into the home when the woman was confronted by someone inside, who began shooting. The burglars returned fire. Both of the intruders were injured during the exchange.

The man took himself to North Vista Hospital to be treated, but died when he arrived, police said. The woman took herself to University Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries.

Investigators said five people, including two children, were inside the home at the time of the burglary. None of them were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

#1:

And just this week in California, watch this video:

So yes, gun grabbers, “good guy with a gun” is very much an effective deterrent as well as a life saver.

