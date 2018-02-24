The anti-NRA Left have tried to use reports that up to four Broward Country police officers didn’t immediately intervene in the high school shooting in Parkland even though they were on location as proof that the “good guy with a gun” argument is invalid. Because that false narrative seems to be spreading, we decided to offer reminders that, yes, “good guys with guns” do save lives. Here are a dozen fairly recent examples, and this is far from a comprehensive list.

Not even three months ago in Pennsylvania:

Authorities say an 84-year-old Pennsylvania man fatally shot a home intruder and fought off another after two men broke into his house. https://t.co/RdVwaCOgAU — The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2017

Out: Good guy with a gun. In: Good grandma with a gun

Attn: Obama: THIS woman was glad she had a gun (but the man who tried to rob her wasn't) https://t.co/37Z4qEwmI6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 9, 2016

New Hampshire grandmother shoots would-be robber. https://t.co/pY2Uyx4uwe — WBZ NewsRadio (@wbznewsradio) January 6, 2016

2016 in Colorado:

Quick action from an armed woman in the congregation of New Life Church helped keep a gunman’s rampage from becoming far worse:

Amid deafening cracks of gunfire, smoke-spewing canisters and the flight of thousands of New Life Church members, Jeanne Assam said she suddenly saw the hallways clear and a gunman come through the door. “I took cover. I identified myself. I engaged him. I took him down,” the 42-year-old former law officer and volunteer church security guard said Monday at a news conference in the Colorado Springs police station. “I just said, ‘Holy Spirit, be with me.’ I wasn’t even shaking,” Assam said. “I give the credit to God. I say this very humbly. God was with me.”

Many ask why anybody would need an AR-15 for self-defense, but in 2017 in Oklahoma, an AR-15 was quite effectively used for self-defense:

3 masked intruders break into home, meet homeowner's son with an AR-15 instead https://t.co/ibs8N8LUr8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 28, 2017

Three burglars entered an Oklahoma home. The owner’s son opened fire with an AR-15, deputies say. https://t.co/jBMf488FKl — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 28, 2017

A homeowner in New Mexico last June stopped a burglary, and it wasn’t because of the duct tape:

Headline omits one crucial detail in ‘Homeowner restrains intruder with duct tape’ story https://t.co/XMjBCauo3f — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 20, 2017

Homeowner restrains intruder with duct tape until police show up #n4tm https://t.co/WwpAwpWFlp pic.twitter.com/pC9oqo4JCp — KMOV (@KMOV) June 20, 2017

The headline of this story from June of last year didn’t mention that this particular intruder was subdued not because of the duct tape, but because of good folks with guns:

“I went to my garage, my husband and I. We got two pistols. We met him at the cul-de-sac. He blocked off the entry of the cul-de-sac to make sure if he did have a vehicle, the man entering the home wouldn’t be able to escape,” she said. “As he pulled in, I passed him this 45 and then I got the other Ruger.”

A man with a gun stopped a church shooter in Antioch, Tennessee last year:

Amazed how little coverage the Antioch, Tennessee shooting is getting. Killer went into church shooting, stopped by a churchgoer with a gun. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 25, 2017

Here's a story about the heroic action taken by the man who stopped the shooter. He saved lives. https://t.co/D6Z6EcrRuK — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 25, 2017

Another “good guy with a gun” instant classic was born not even a year ago:

#2A snapshot of the day: THESE burglars were going to pose for a pic if they liked it or not! https://t.co/hZHEY3fJTG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 3, 2017

When burglars tried to break in on him and his family, this man grabbed his gun — and snapped a pic https://t.co/tP9vc0Ud3Q pic.twitter.com/lNE7BQFBdD — CNN International (@cnni) May 3, 2017

The shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas was horrific, but could have been even worse if not for a “good guy with a gun” (who is an NRA instructor):

MSNBC: Man with a gun didn't shoot at the Texas church shooter and didn't stop his rampage. REALITY: NRA Instructor with a gun stopped the massacre by shooting the gunman which caused him to run. pic.twitter.com/bWoWNhsHhm — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) November 8, 2017

Texas Church Shooting Hero Stephen Willeford to Attend State of the Union Address https://t.co/2WdYLxEKYV — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 26, 2018

Outside a Muhammad art contest in Garland, Texas in 2015, two men opened fire but were taken down by “good guys with guns”:

Good news: Garland ISD officer shot during earlier attack on Muhammad art contest released from the hospital http://t.co/iqbRu13sWG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 4, 2015

Breaking: 3 ppl shot. 2 men arrived in vehicle opened fire hitting someone. Garland police shot/killed men. @NBCDFW — Jocelyn Lockwood (@JocelynLockwood) May 4, 2015

In 2016, three men invaded the Atlanta-area home of a woman with a gun. BAD idea:

WATCH: These 3 home invaders messed with the WRONG woman https://t.co/s3oYDdIv2z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 22, 2016

WATCH: Gwinnett woman opens fire on 3 home invaders. @GwinnettPd looking for the two suspects who survived. @wsbtv at 4 pic.twitter.com/s8cSugKkPG — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) September 22, 2016

Police concluded the woman acted in justifiable self-defense.

2015 in Las Vegas, two armed intruders entered a home with five occupants. It went badly for the intruders:

Police said one person was killed and a second person was wounded in what appears to be a shootout between burglars and residents. The shooting happened about 9 a.m. at a home in the 3800 block of King Palms Avenue, near the intersection of Alexander and Walnut roads. According to Las Vegas Metro police investigators, a man and woman were breaking into the home when the woman was confronted by someone inside, who began shooting. The burglars returned fire. Both of the intruders were injured during the exchange. The man took himself to North Vista Hospital to be treated, but died when he arrived, police said. The woman took herself to University Medical Center for treatment of critical injuries. Investigators said five people, including two children, were inside the home at the time of the burglary. None of them were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

And just this week in California, watch this video:

"We're not going to be victims." A gun-toting liquor store clerk takes on a shotgun-wielding robber. The wild exchange that sends the crook to the ER. Next at 11p pic.twitter.com/kW60vRhVgq — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 24, 2018

So yes, gun grabbers, “good guy with a gun” is very much an effective deterrent as well as a life saver.