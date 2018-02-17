In the wake of the horrific school shooting in Florida, millions have offered their thoughts and prayers for the victims and their families. Neil deGrasse Tyson weighed in on that as you might expect:

Evidence collected over many years, obtained from many locations, indicates that the power of Prayer is insufficient to stop bullets from killing school children. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 16, 2018

Dude, come on!

Why don’t you sit this one out, chief. https://t.co/JKVV4hYEf8 — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) February 17, 2018

Sadly, he’ll never take that advice because Tyson’s got “science” to drop, even if it falls on his own foot:

I see people objecting to this tweet on the grounds that he doesn't understand prayer or God. That's not it. He doesn't understand people. https://t.co/OhDYODyE9V — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 17, 2018

For a scientist, Tyson is remarkably incurious about the purpose of prayer. https://t.co/n9FzDwH3by — Molympics (@molratty) February 17, 2018

Prayer isn’t like rubbing a magic lamp and asking for wishes to be granted. https://t.co/SqEJWbWXET — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 17, 2018

The prayers and comfort are offered to those who grieve, who hurt. Not to "stop bullets" That you dismiss it with snark is a character flaw you have to bear https://t.co/3Y4w6dgAqY — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) February 17, 2018

"Ackshually, your friends wink out of existence when they die so don't bother praying for them or even having a funeral. Just compost that shit because science!" https://t.co/r4x2Mzqaxp — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) February 17, 2018

Maybe next Tyson can drop science on whether some politicians saying “more laws” actually has a positive effect.