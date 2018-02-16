The Mueller investigation has announced indictments against more than a dozen Russian nationals for their actions during the 2016 U.S. presidential election:

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who said soon after Hillary Clinton lost that it was a “fact” Russia “hacked the election” and colluded with the Trump campaign is acting as if today’s indictments vindicate the Dem narrative:

The ball Schiff’s spiking is somewhat flat, however, since his original talking point was that Trump colluded with the Russians, which was not alleged in these particular indictments.

That’s what Schiff has alleged:

We can’t wait to hear what narrative shift Schiff has in store next.

