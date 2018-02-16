The Mueller investigation has announced indictments against more than a dozen Russian nationals for their actions during the 2016 U.S. presidential election:

DOJ announces federal grand jury in DC returned indictment against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities accused of violating interfering with U.S. elections and political processes. Indictment at https://t.co/ap5kjMF4gK — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 16, 2018

Deputy Atty Gen Rod Rosenstein says indicted individuals conducted what they called "information warfare" against the U.S. pic.twitter.com/6Hc1kgyex4 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 16, 2018

Rosenstein says there's no allegation in the indictment that any American was a knowing participant in the plot – or that it affected the outcome of the 2016 elections. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) February 16, 2018

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who said soon after Hillary Clinton lost that it was a “fact” Russia “hacked the election” and colluded with the Trump campaign is acting as if today’s indictments vindicate the Dem narrative:

Mueller's indictment reaffirms what the Intelligence Community concluded, what our investigation has borne out, and what President Trump denies — that Russia interfered in our election in an effort to assist his presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/iXvkLjcWvW — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 16, 2018

The ball Schiff’s spiking is somewhat flat, however, since his original talking point was that Trump colluded with the Russians, which was not alleged in these particular indictments.

Lol! But is there evidence that Trump himself illegally colluded with Russia? https://t.co/w88k4ZHEJW — Veteran Patriot 🇺🇸 (@US_Patriot_BN) February 16, 2018

That’s what Schiff has alleged:

The senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said there's "ample evidence" of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. https://t.co/8Z1OLDpNF0 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 14, 2018

We can’t wait to hear what narrative shift Schiff has in store next.