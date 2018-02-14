For progressives, it’s never a bad day for a heavy dose of class envy:

Look at these summer homes of the super wealthy and weep: https://t.co/QzMB6VebXG pic.twitter.com/BIZjweuPyd — VICE (@VICE) February 14, 2018

Bernie Sanders put his self-awareness on the back burner to unleash this doozy:

Don't just weep. Fight for a progressive agenda to reduce income and wealth inequality. https://t.co/82CR7tO9di — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 14, 2018

Seriously? #Facepalm:

You have 3 houses https://t.co/uvhgDUq82H — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2018

Are you fucking kidding us right now, 3 home Bernie? https://t.co/HzRNsn9VmU — Tommy (@TommyBeeswax) February 14, 2018

Have to admit this is a little ironic given you own three homes… https://t.co/BTJfjE2ZUY — Ryan (@ryanmemphis) February 14, 2018

Not only that, he’s a socialist “public servant” with three homes! And that’s not the only hypocrisy baggage Sanders carries:

He said with millions of dollars in reserve from his last campaign, three nice houses, and trouble with the Fed for bank fraud. https://t.co/V1J2DdNmci — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 14, 2018

This is rich coming from a guy with Three homes and wife under fire for Bank Fraud! https://t.co/agz6DI0PDL — BillBrown (@alshabob2) February 14, 2018

Now show us your 3 houses, Comrade Bernie https://t.co/MX0p1drjgD — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) February 14, 2018

Basically he is saying you should want to steal from other ppl instead of going out and making it for yourself. Like how he stole from ppl for his third house https://t.co/hEtfbMPVd9 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 14, 2018

Fine, give us your summer house. Really any one of the 3 you have. https://t.co/vd06KKMNf0 — Lonely Conservative (@LoConservative) February 14, 2018

Feel the Bern!