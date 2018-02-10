Somebody doesn’t like the White House’s stance on “DREAMers,” especially when it comes to White House Chief of Staff, John Kelly:

John Kelly should try: – Working 40 hrs a week

– Taking 21 college credits IN ONE SEMESTER

– Fighting for the Dream Act

– Helping our your family financially

– Dealing with deportation fear/anxiety AT THE SAME TIME (and succeeding) before calling Dreamers lazy. Do your job. — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) February 6, 2018

Did John Kelly just get work ethic checked? That’s not about to turn out well:

General Kelly spent 43 years in USMC, fought in 3 different wars, spent several years separated from his family while serving the country, and now works break-neck hours at nearly 68 yrs old. Moron tells Kelly to walk a mile in his shoes b/c he works while going to college. https://t.co/4ZWgFxuugO — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 10, 2018

Ouch! This isn’t going well for the Kelly critic at all:

Yeah, combat Marine generals have it so easy. Do you actually hear yourself? Do you think your work situation and college is so much different than those who waited their turn? — Just Brad (@bradcundiff) February 10, 2018

Boy, that John Kelly really sounds like a lazy bastard compared to you, Justice Warrior. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Add your name (@corrcomm) February 10, 2018

OMG! This is the most ignorant tweet of the year https://t.co/FEyFI1fTA9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 10, 2018

"Taking 21 college credits IN ONE SEMESTER" is the new Legion of Merit with Combat V https://t.co/FEyFI1fTA9 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 10, 2018

Are you trying to tell me that John Kelly, a retired General, does not know what its like to work a 40 hour week? Other side of the wall. Right now. https://t.co/s7WE5AeZ2B — Elon's Sunken Center Core (@NoSlack_327) February 10, 2018

And here we have an illegal alien invader,who doesn't even belong in USA has no respect for our country,our laws or our sovereignty,badmouthing and feeling superior towards a four star general of the United States Marine Corps…GTFO https://t.co/SaytfFPjqJ — Cassidy Phoenyx (@cassidyphoenyx) February 10, 2018

Dude, you're not fit to shine Gen. John Kelly's boots. Show some respect! https://t.co/0A4ezIFqXX — 🍃 V 🍃 (@vannsmole) February 10, 2018

‘Nuff said!