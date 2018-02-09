Remember when people such as Al Gore would caution that “weather” doesn’t equal “climate”? Forget about all that, because all things “Mother Nature” does are now proof of man-made climate change:

Gore on selling the climate scam to unbelievers: there are now specific weather events that scientists can point to in order to demonstrate the consequences of unchecked climate change. “There is a new participant in this conversation: Mother Nature" https://t.co/engVRYO1bo

Absolutely hilarious:

Gore further stressed that people cannot tiptoe around the word “climate” simply because it draws ire or doubt from some. He also noted that there are now specific weather events that scientists can point to in order to demonstrate the consequences of unchecked climate change.

“There is a new participant in this conversation: Mother Nature,” he said. “Climate-related events are having a pretty massive impact.”