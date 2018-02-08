The “#MeToo” movement has grown a lot over the weeks and months, but one California lawmaker who was at the forefront of getting it going is facing some accusations of her own:

Well, things just got a little awkward:

Trending

From the AP:

California Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, the head of the Legislative Women’s Caucus and a leading figure in the state’s anti-sexual harassment movement, is accused of groping a male staffer from another lawmaker’s office.

Daniel Fierro told The Associated Press on Thursday that Garcia stroked his back, squeezed his buttocks and attempted to touch his crotch in a dugout after a legislative softball game in 2014.

Fierro didn’t report it at the time but in January told his former boss, Democratic Assemblyman Ian Calderon, who reported it to Assembly leaders. The Assembly is now investigating Garcia.

Stay tuned.

Sure does!

