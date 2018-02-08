During an interview with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, former VP Joe Biden said President Trump wasn’t taking the threat from Russia seriously enough:

“What is Vladimir Putin’s objective the last six to ten years?” Biden asked during the interview.

“It is to delegitimize the west. Delegitimize them. So here you have the president of the United States of America saying that the single most important domestic law enforcement agency is not relevant, is not reasonable, is not honest, is not all those things,” he continued.

“Putin must be sitting behind his desk going, ‘It’s working, man.'”

Biden apparently has a very short memory, so he got some help with that:

That’s rich! Here’s what Biden said in 2012:

Hahaha! Which one is it, Joe?

If Biden runs in 2020 the GOP ads write themselves.

Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpJoe BidenVladimir Putin