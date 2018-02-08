During an interview with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, former VP Joe Biden said President Trump wasn’t taking the threat from Russia seriously enough:

“What is Vladimir Putin’s objective the last six to ten years?” Biden asked during the interview. “It is to delegitimize the west. Delegitimize them. So here you have the president of the United States of America saying that the single most important domestic law enforcement agency is not relevant, is not reasonable, is not honest, is not all those things,” he continued. “Putin must be sitting behind his desk going, ‘It’s working, man.'”

Biden apparently has a very short memory, so he got some help with that:

Biden in 2012: "[Romney] acts like he thinks the Cold War is still on [and] Russia is still our major adversary. I don’t know where he has been.” Biden today: "What has Vladimir Putin's objective the last 6, 8, 10 years? It is to delegitimize the West. Delegitimize them." — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 8, 2018

That’s rich! Here’s what Biden said in 2012:

In new Obama web video Biden hits Romney's "cold war mentality" for describing Russia as top geopolitical foe: http://t.co/skGl1GGv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 26, 2012

Hahaha! Which one is it, Joe?

Joe Biden is lecturing us on Putin. Cool. Roll tape https://t.co/AhpuL9lffj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 6, 2018

Why Mitt Romney's Cold War mentality is out of date: http://t.co/Rj6HtOiv #RomneyNotReady — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2012

If Biden runs in 2020 the GOP ads write themselves.