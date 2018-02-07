As Twitchy has reported tonight, Rep. Nancy Pelosi has spoken for hours in defense of DACA and “DREAMers,” and here’s the moment she was informed of her record-setting effort:

Watch Nancy Pelosi learn she has set the record for the longest House speech since at least 1909. https://t.co/zJBraMPAGG pic.twitter.com/80pYZNUqi0 — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2018

If only self-satisfied giggles translated to winning back congressional seats. Good luck carrying that message into the 2018 election season, Nancy!

Her previous record was 1909? I thought she had been there longer than that. https://t.co/zOT6tRGipJ — E Kelly Taylor (@ekellytaylor) February 7, 2018

Ha! Maybe it only seems that way.