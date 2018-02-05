One issue that has made the Democrats hyperventilate over the years is that of voter ID. Dems including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder have claimed such laws amount to voter suppression, but somebody forgot to tell the Wisconsin Dem Party:

A good reminder — getting a photo ID is free and easy. The primary election for the WI Supreme Court is in 15 days (Feb 20th). Check to see if you have the right ID here: https://t.co/muLhsdgYRH https://t.co/67bPWmzmTw — Democratic Party WI (@WisDems) February 5, 2018

“Free and easy”? That’s not what many Democrats have been saying:

Aren't you the SAME party that's been claiming how DIFFICULT it is to get a photo ID in Wisconsin while saying the Voter ID law is racist? Can't have it both ways. #Wisconsin #VoterID #VoterFraud #Hypocrites https://t.co/zz4TTJcjg9 — Jenn (@JennJacques) February 5, 2018

A reminder for you, dear Wisco Dems: the Voter ID law WORKED as intended – in spite of your efforts to derail it and proclaim mistruths about it. https://t.co/ytqzNJzKr5 #VoterFraud #VoterIDLaw #Wisconsin — Jenn (@JennJacques) February 5, 2018

FOR THE RECORD: this sign is up YEAR ROUND in my local Wisco DMV pic.twitter.com/bo7RRXrkIt — Jenn (@JennJacques) February 5, 2018

Dem narrative = BUSTED.

*screenshots* Saving this for all the #VoterID arguments Dems try to use this cycle. https://t.co/QgO0SQfmQx — 🗽Carlton Huffman🇺🇸 (@CarltonHuffman) February 5, 2018

