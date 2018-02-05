One issue that has made the Democrats hyperventilate over the years is that of voter ID. Dems including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder have claimed such laws amount to voter suppression, but somebody forgot to tell the Wisconsin Dem Party:

“Free and easy”? That’s not what many Democrats have been saying:

Dem narrative = BUSTED.

