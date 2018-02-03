According to a former CIA counterterrorism official’s interview on CNN, the FBI leadership is going to have a chip on its shoulder against President Trump in the wake of the FISA memo’s release:
Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd: The FBI people "are ticked" and they'll be saying of Trump, “You’ve been around for 13 months. We've been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We're going to win" https://t.co/5x39x20g3e pic.twitter.com/fByOLNrh0I
— CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018
It seems somebody might need a reminder about how the system is designed:
One doesn’t have to like Trump, or admire his behavior, or think this memo is a big deal, in order to find this attitude alarming. The FBI is subordinate to an executive agency created by Congress. https://t.co/uKtmpoeQPw
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 3, 2018
A refresher course on Civics might be in certain corridors of power in DC.
How dare you say the FBI is political!
Deep state? It's a product of your imagination!
Also…the permanent government institutions will "win" over their political opponents. https://t.co/ZUMjCP5Ltn
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 3, 2018
There have been a whole lotta mixed messages this week!
“The FBI will stop at nothing to take down the president who questions its fairness and objectivity!” https://t.co/LJGMiZ8gh0
— Razor (@hale_razor) February 3, 2018
Absolutely unreal.
So it is a vendetta.
— Razor (@hale_razor) February 3, 2018
We were spying on Martin Luther King when you were in high school, noobhttps://t.co/dco8QHA8pO
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 3, 2018
"Game'?!!?!?!
Wow. This just makes me want to investigate the FBI even more. And question this guy under oath. https://t.co/u45q38A60s
— kerry (@K1erry) February 3, 2018
The Deep State taunting Trump from inside the FBI is a great look. https://t.co/qsfP7LlIY7
— John Groves (@jfgroves) February 3, 2018
CNN thinks highlighting this hurts Trump https://t.co/HkzXgJWMpF
— Joel (@CommodoreBTC) February 3, 2018
So they've finally admitted that the deep state is a real thing. https://t.co/AfK5ua9l85
— StaticAge (@5t4t1c4g3) February 3, 2018
Okay, what? This is not a healthy sentiment. And it's not a very helpful statement if you are trying to push back against the notion of unaccountable agencies… https://t.co/3cTA9B6Qtv
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 3, 2018
Just as the Founders intended. https://t.co/mzHfPoTEMP
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 3, 2018
