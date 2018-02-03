According to a former CIA counterterrorism official’s interview on CNN, the FBI leadership is going to have a chip on its shoulder against President Trump in the wake of the FISA memo’s release:

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd: The FBI people "are ticked" and they'll be saying of Trump, “You’ve been around for 13 months. We've been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We're going to win" https://t.co/5x39x20g3e pic.twitter.com/fByOLNrh0I — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

It seems somebody might need a reminder about how the system is designed:

One doesn’t have to like Trump, or admire his behavior, or think this memo is a big deal, in order to find this attitude alarming. The FBI is subordinate to an executive agency created by Congress. https://t.co/uKtmpoeQPw — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 3, 2018

A refresher course on Civics might be in certain corridors of power in DC.

How dare you say the FBI is political! Deep state? It's a product of your imagination! Also…the permanent government institutions will "win" over their political opponents. https://t.co/ZUMjCP5Ltn — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 3, 2018

There have been a whole lotta mixed messages this week!

“The FBI will stop at nothing to take down the president who questions its fairness and objectivity!” https://t.co/LJGMiZ8gh0 — Razor (@hale_razor) February 3, 2018

Absolutely unreal.

So it is a vendetta. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 3, 2018

We were spying on Martin Luther King when you were in high school, noobhttps://t.co/dco8QHA8pO — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 3, 2018

"Game'?!!?!?!

Wow. This just makes me want to investigate the FBI even more. And question this guy under oath. https://t.co/u45q38A60s — kerry (@K1erry) February 3, 2018

The Deep State taunting Trump from inside the FBI is a great look. https://t.co/qsfP7LlIY7 — John Groves (@jfgroves) February 3, 2018

CNN thinks highlighting this hurts Trump https://t.co/HkzXgJWMpF — Joel (@CommodoreBTC) February 3, 2018

So they've finally admitted that the deep state is a real thing. https://t.co/AfK5ua9l85 — StaticAge (@5t4t1c4g3) February 3, 2018

Okay, what? This is not a healthy sentiment. And it's not a very helpful statement if you are trying to push back against the notion of unaccountable agencies… https://t.co/3cTA9B6Qtv — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 3, 2018

Just as the Founders intended. https://t.co/mzHfPoTEMP — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 3, 2018

#FoundingFathersFacepalm