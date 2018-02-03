The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is pleased to have some allies heading into the midterm later this year:

Thank you, @funnyordie and @billyeichner for reminding everyone that voting is in fashion this election season! We can't think of a more perfect team to bring the red carpet to the voting booth! #GlamUpTheMidterms https://t.co/HRZxNhp9ev — DCCC (@dccc) February 2, 2018

We're teaming up with @BillyEichner for @GlamUpMidterms to make the 2018 midterm elections a night you'll never forget! ✨ #GlamUpTheMidterms pic.twitter.com/NgEPQopPCQ — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) February 2, 2018

So Hollywood’s going to pitch in to help Democrats win elections in 2018? For some reason that sounds very familiar!

Ah yes, love that the Democrats are giving a voice to the unrepresented *squints* Hollywood millionaires. https://t.co/WLhFvdxFSN — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) February 3, 2018

At last, somebody speaks for Hollywood!

Thanks for this reminder…I can totally relate to people making 7-8 figures and live in gated communities. — Larry’s 💩💩 Twin (@LarrysTwin99) February 3, 2018

Yes and we should all remember that not a single Democrat voted to cut our taxes. — Frank Burns (@LTCFBurns) February 2, 2018

JFC this is like watching 2016 happen all over again https://t.co/k2CxRfFzwK — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2018

Oh well.. at least the DCCC is doing their best to separate themselves from the idea that Hollywood is their base… oh https://t.co/5LjpwCLHhX — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2018

This is the democrats base- out of touch Hollywood celebs- keep it up! — gray (@gray82411691) February 3, 2018

1) caution linked video should be R rated for sexual content. Stay classy DCCC. 2) when will the @fec realize that what Hollywood is doing is federal election activity and corporate contributions? https://t.co/NxMIqkk3g8 — Andy Aplikowski (@AAARF) February 3, 2018

The GOP won’t complain about that.