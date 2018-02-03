Car thefts and break-ins in San Francisco, Calif. have been on the rise, and here’s a scary situation where officers tried to put a stop to one, culminating in a potentially deadly situation:

Even though the driver was running over an officer (as well as one of the suspects), the SF police aren’t allowed to shoot during such encounters even if lives are in danger, and the police union is slamming that regulation:

From the SF Chronicle:

In December 2016, the San Francisco Police Commission approved a policy that prohibited police officers from opening fire at moving vehicles.

The commission unanimously approved the policy following a recommendation by the U.S. Department of Justice’s community-policing division, which began reviewing the department after several controversial police shootings, including the fatal shooting of Mario Woods in 2015.

The SF Police Officers’ Association president said the policy “must be changed.”

