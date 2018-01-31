During last night’s State of the Union address, President Trump made mention of Gitmo:

Former Obama NatSec adviser Ben Rhodes sensed an opening:

Did he really want to go there? Guess so:

Ha! Why yes it was.

That, and so many other things prove that Rhodes really isn’t the right person to be serving up that particular criticism:

Rhodes put out multiple failed hot takes during Trump’s SOTU last night.

