During last night’s State of the Union address, President Trump made mention of Gitmo:

Trump: "I just signed an order directing Secretary Mattis to reexamine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay." #SOTU #Guantanamo #Gitmo — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 31, 2018

The last time someone was sent to Guantanamo was March 2008. The last time a detainee was transferred from Guantanamo was the end of the Obama administration on January 19, 2017. While 780 people have been held there since Jan 2002, now only 41 detainees left. –@ckubeNBC — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 31, 2018

Former Obama NatSec adviser Ben Rhodes sensed an opening:

As with climate denial, it will be strange to explain to our kids in a couple of decades why a central plank of the Republican Party's agenda in the early 21st century was keeping 41 people in a facility in Cuba where they aren't prosecuted at enormous expense. https://t.co/mEg35ayxAu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) January 31, 2018

Did he really want to go there? Guess so:

Isn’t that the one Obama said he was closing in his first 100 days in office? https://t.co/6Et5rFqbQ8 — Dan (@smats88) January 31, 2018

Ha! Why yes it was.

So why didn't your boss close the place like he promised?? — Michael Henry (@mhenrylaw1) January 31, 2018

Your old boss had a pen and a phone. Why didn't he close it? — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) January 31, 2018

Your ex-boss had eight years to do something about it. https://t.co/LNj5696ASF — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) January 31, 2018

Weird, Ben. You had 8 years to close it. Why didn't you? https://t.co/887FcVwdOU — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2018

It'll be more strange to explain to our kids why Obama never delivered on his central plank of closing GITMO. https://t.co/bAn1NRCAcY — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 31, 2018

That, and so many other things prove that Rhodes really isn’t the right person to be serving up that particular criticism:

I think it will be much harder to explain releasing five dangerous terrorists from that facility in exchange for an admitted deserter and then holding a press conference pretending he didn't desert. But I guess we'll just have to wait and see. https://t.co/bqOp81aO6x — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 31, 2018

Actually, the HARDEST thing to explain to future generations was how America could lead the effort to give Iran nuclear weapons capabilities. — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) January 31, 2018

Lol. As I previously stated, Obama alumnae have major amnesia problems — Rob Solo (@robsolo) January 31, 2018

Rhodes put out multiple failed hot takes during Trump’s SOTU last night.