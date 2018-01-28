At the Grammys Sunday night, Hillary Clinton made an appearance during the show that was chock-full of #MeToo support. Clinton read a brief portion of Michael Wolff’s book full of dubious claims about the Trump administration titled “Fire and Fury”:

Nikki Haley started shredding Clinton’s shtick, and Katie Pavlich, the Daily Mail’s David Martosko and actor Adam Baldwin finished the job:

Trending

How many more awards shows will gladly provide time for segments designed to serve as emotional therapy for Hillary Clinton and her fans who are still reeling from the 2016 election? Place your bets.

Fact check: TRUE.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David MartoskoGrammysHillary ClintonKatie Pavlich