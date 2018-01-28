At the Grammys Sunday night, Hillary Clinton made an appearance during the show that was chock-full of #MeToo support. Clinton read a brief portion of Michael Wolff’s book full of dubious claims about the Trump administration titled “Fire and Fury”:

A surprise appearance from Hillary Clinton reading Fire & Fury at the Grammys pic.twitter.com/VAYk70pqAj — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 29, 2018

Nikki Haley started shredding Clinton’s shtick, and Katie Pavlich, the Daily Mail’s David Martosko and actor Adam Baldwin finished the job:

Ah yes, a woman who reassigned a female aide after she reported sexual harassment from a senior male staffer is predictably glorified at the [leftist] #GRAMMYs https://t.co/eWnHtiZd2c — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2018

So let me get this straight …. The music world showed up with #TIMESUP white roses. And honored a book whose author smeared @nikkihaley with a fake claim of an affair. And cheered for a brief live-reading by @HillaryClinton, a legendary enabler of a serial sexual abuser. Okay. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 29, 2018

How many more awards shows will gladly provide time for segments designed to serve as emotional therapy for Hillary Clinton and her fans who are still reeling from the 2016 election? Place your bets.

Their lack of self awareness is comical at this point. https://t.co/vNAxbdVYg5 — Chris Antenucci (@chrisantenucci) January 29, 2018

Fact check: TRUE.