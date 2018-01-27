When progressive politicians raise taxes on something, very often they’ll just take out their calculators and add up how much more the government’s going to haul in without taking into account a variety of other factors. This is one of the latest examples:

In its first year, Philly's soda tax fell more than $13 million short of revenue goal: https://t.co/h1eMLSRp9D @PHLBizJournal pic.twitter.com/gPJ5Tyndel — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 27, 2018

Gosh, what could have possibly caused that to happen?

Well who didn't know that would happen. — Rick (@N2PHI) January 27, 2018

If a consumer does not like the price, they will not purchase the product or will find alternatives #Capitalism #FreeMarkets #CommonSense #SodaTax — Rory Margraf (@RoryMargraf) January 27, 2018

Shocking to city progressives, no doubt.