Senator Chuck Schumer, fresh off the colossal Democrat failure that was causing a government shutdown over DACA, was back at it again this week:

The clock is ticking for #Dreamers. If we don’t solve this problem in 15 days, the Republicans are going to have to explain to dreamers what their plan is to prevent them from being deported. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 24, 2018

WHO is going to owe an explanation? Reality check time for Chuck, courtesy of Dan Bongino:

No Chuck, you and your Democrat cronies are going to have to explain why you continue to obstruct and shut down our taxpayer funded govt for people who are not in the country legally. https://t.co/1KhYCOTVzd — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 27, 2018

Nailed it! Schumer seems determined to repeat the same optics mistake the Dems made the first time around.

Reminder: Five years ago Schumer called shutting the government down over specific issues such as immigration the “politics of idiocy”: