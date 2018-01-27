Senator Chuck Schumer, fresh off the colossal Democrat failure that was causing a government shutdown over DACA, was back at it again this week:

WHO is going to owe an explanation? Reality check time for Chuck, courtesy of Dan Bongino:

Nailed it! Schumer seems determined to repeat the same optics mistake the Dems made the first time around.

Reminder: Five years ago Schumer called shutting the government down over specific issues such as immigration the “politics of idiocy”:

