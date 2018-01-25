Having solved all other problems in California, some state progressives in the legislature and elsewhere have set their sights on the next priority. Don’t be drinking anything when you read this:

The State of California is considering a law that would fine waiters $1,000 or throw them in jail for 6 months if they BRING A STRAW TO YOUR TABLE without you asking for it. These people are absolute lunatics. https://t.co/42PqrjsX4x — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 25, 2018

Under this law, a waiter in California who serves a drink with an unrequested straw in it would face up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. This sounds like a joke but sadly it isn’t. https://t.co/nRLg5pcFUK pic.twitter.com/exZ1NT7mji — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 25, 2018

Way to go, Cal Progs!

California: HEY I HAVE AN IDEA! LET'S SEND LOTS OF WAITERS INTO POVERTY WOO!!! California Considers 6 Months Jail and $1,000 Fine for Waiters Offering Unsolicited Plastic Straws https://t.co/cAQwUL4jxf @reason @christianbrits #CJReform pic.twitter.com/bsQsh9YHFN — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 25, 2018

From Reason:

Calderon, the Democratic majority leader in California’s lower house, has introduced a bill to stop sit-down restaurants from offering customers straws with their beverages unless they specifically request one. Under Calderon’s law, a waiter who serves a drink with an unrequested straw in it would face up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. “We need to create awareness around the issue of one-time use plastic straws and its detrimental effects on our landfills, waterways, and oceans,” Calderon explained in a press release.

[…]

This isn’t just Calderon’s crusade. The California cities of San Luis Obispo and Davis both passed straws-on-request laws last year, and Manhattan Beach maintains a prohibition on all disposable plastics.

Just WOW.

What the hell …? https://t.co/4lOhkUmL4b — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 25, 2018

it's the last straw. not sorry. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 25, 2018

The straw that broke the Californians' back? — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 25, 2018

Speaking of straws:

it gets worse. the legislation was based on a straw man.https://t.co/ZoZOxZM6Xa — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 25, 2018

Do Americans really use 500m plastic straws a day? Nope. California legislators and activists inadvertently rely on research done by a 9-YEAR-OLD to back unsolicited straw ban. https://t.co/qlcaxu17OR — Katherine Mangu-Ward (@kmanguward) January 25, 2018

If you live long enough you see everything.