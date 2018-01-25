Having solved all other problems in California, some state progressives in the legislature and elsewhere have set their sights on the next priority. Don’t be drinking anything when you read this:

Way to go, Cal Progs!

Trending

From Reason:

Calderon, the Democratic majority leader in California’s lower house, has introduced a bill to stop sit-down restaurants from offering customers straws with their beverages unless they specifically request one. Under Calderon’s law, a waiter who serves a drink with an unrequested straw in it would face up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

“We need to create awareness around the issue of one-time use plastic straws and its detrimental effects on our landfills, waterways, and oceans,” Calderon explained in a press release.
[…]
This isn’t just Calderon’s crusade. The California cities of San Luis Obispo and Davis both passed straws-on-request laws last year, and Manhattan Beach maintains a prohibition on all disposable plastics.

Just WOW.

Speaking of straws:

If you live long enough you see everything.

