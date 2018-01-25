Not long ago, Nancy Pelosi attempted to mock the GOP tax bill by calling the amount of money the middle class would save as insignificant “crumbs.”

As it turns out, Pelosi, who doesn’t think the rich pay nearly enough in taxes, has got some big crumbs of her own to worry about:

Exclusive: During debate, Pelosi decried tax bill as a giveaway to the rich and said Dems would continue to work to give "not one penny in tax breaks for the wealthy."

Just days after bill became law, she tried to extend $64K in taxes for two of her multi-million $ homes. — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) January 25, 2018

.@NancyPelosi Tries to Extend $137,000 Tax Break for Two of Her Multi-Million-Dollar Homes, @susancrabtree reports — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 25, 2018

Is that so? In that case, that must mean that…

Nancy Pelosi wants to have her crumbs and eat them too⁰https://t.co/LgGzCCamEL — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 25, 2018

Ha!