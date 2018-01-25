Who’s up for another lecture about integrity from Obama’s former Attorney General:
Gerrymandering, voter ID laws, and dark money. @AriBerman shines a spotlight on how Republicans have rigged our political system.
All Americans should be concerned about the state of our democracy. @demredistrict, we are working to restore fairness. https://t.co/BtYrnwDjps
— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 24, 2018
“Rigged” system? Is that so? Instapundit Glenn Reynolds brought down the reality hammer hard:
I remember when casting doubt on elections was unamerican. https://t.co/3JONkwjnz8
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) January 25, 2018
Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton remember too (or maybe they wouldn’t remember it NOW):
Obama: "When you try to sow the seeds of doubt in people's minds about the legitimacy of our elections, that undermines our democracy."
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 20, 2016
Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016
Things sure changed quickly!
Yeah, but that was like, 2016 or something. https://t.co/0eu9s2UXIJ
— Nate Madden (@NateMaddenCRTV) January 25, 2018
What Happened!?