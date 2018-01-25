Who’s up for another lecture about integrity from Obama’s former Attorney General:

Gerrymandering, voter ID laws, and dark money. @AriBerman shines a spotlight on how Republicans have rigged our political system. All Americans should be concerned about the state of our democracy. @demredistrict, we are working to restore fairness. https://t.co/BtYrnwDjps — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 24, 2018

“Rigged” system? Is that so? Instapundit Glenn Reynolds brought down the reality hammer hard:

I remember when casting doubt on elections was unamerican. https://t.co/3JONkwjnz8 — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) January 25, 2018

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton remember too (or maybe they wouldn’t remember it NOW):

Obama: "When you try to sow the seeds of doubt in people's minds about the legitimacy of our elections, that undermines our democracy." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 20, 2016

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016

Things sure changed quickly!

Yeah, but that was like, 2016 or something. https://t.co/0eu9s2UXIJ — Nate Madden (@NateMaddenCRTV) January 25, 2018

What Happened!?