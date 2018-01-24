Senator Chuck Schumer, fresh off a big time shutdown backfire over DACA, is still searching for ways to not only pin it all on the GOP, but saying Republicans owe an explanation to “DREAMers”:

The clock is ticking for #Dreamers. If we don’t solve this problem in 15 days, the Republicans are going to have to explain to dreamers what their plan is to prevent them from being deported. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 24, 2018

Are Republicans responsible for not living up to Obama’s unilateral decree?

No. Democrats are going to have to explain that Obama set Dreamers up to fail by taking the easy way out with immigration instead of passing REAL reform. This is not in anyway the Republican’s fault. https://t.co/hE6NACMdoM — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 24, 2018

Bingo! That’s the explanation that’s owed, Sen. Schumer!

Obama had an UNSTOPPABLE super majority. He could have fixed his way at that time. He didn't, why? — Howard Roark Laughed (@Major_Skidmark) January 24, 2018

DACA-Thanks Obama for overstepping your Executive power! This was for Congress to decide, Not you!!!#DACA — LWinter (@LilLubbie) January 24, 2018

Hey Schumer, this is all on YOU!! — J. Mannarino (@MannarinoJoey) January 24, 2018

No. You are going to have to explain why after years YOU still haven't secured them here. You have had years to get this done. https://t.co/20psFU5l4P — #ReleaseTheMemo (@SmilelyLoriLynn) January 24, 2018

They're not entitled to protection against deportation. Obama's EO was a temporary dispensation, not a de-facto new right to stay in the country. https://t.co/M6vKZWArTC — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) January 24, 2018

this isn't going to work, Chuck https://t.co/q8ThTu9Gtj — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) January 24, 2018

That sure won’t stop him from trying!