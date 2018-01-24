Senator Chuck Schumer, fresh off a big time shutdown backfire over DACA, is still searching for ways to not only pin it all on the GOP, but saying Republicans owe an explanation to “DREAMers”:

Are Republicans responsible for not living up to Obama’s unilateral decree?

Bingo! That’s the explanation that’s owed, Sen. Schumer!

That sure won’t stop him from trying!

