Today is the Women’s March, and of course there are many signs being carried. Here’s an interesting one:
These girls! This sign! The resistance is strong with Marley Shield, 14, center, Sophie Chen, 15, right and Sophia Dow, 14. pic.twitter.com/9VlGOPTJLA
— Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) January 20, 2018
Ummm. Mary Katharine Ham noticed that something didn’t quite add up:
That’d be some mid-1970s witch-burning or thereabouts? https://t.co/pEq39bPRXN
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 20, 2018
Ha! It definitely looks like somebody might want to take a closer look at at the years for generations on the family tree.
Little known fact: 6 out of the 20 people convicted of witchcraft & subsequently executed during the Salem witch trials were men. Many men were also arrested. https://t.co/qqewAdKIXw
— AJ (@ajfyi) January 20, 2018
Even less known fact is that no accused witches were burnt in North America… so this sign is so wrong on so many levels
— Too Many Rookies (@2manyrookies) January 20, 2018
Damn…I missed out on the witch burning!
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2018
CB Radio, generic-brand food, witch-burning. The 70s were a wild time. https://t.co/5d5E4njEer
— bdunbar (@bdunbar) January 20, 2018
It’s gonna be a long seven years…
— Jenny8675309 (@Tuckwondo) January 20, 2018
— James Berry (@1CallClose) January 20, 2018
😂😂😂
— Ridge Rairigh (@RidgeRairighLaw) January 20, 2018
The #1 lesson I have learned in the past 12 months is when people don’t get what they want they will throw everything & the kitchen sink at it.
— Carter Evans (@KansasStCarter) January 20, 2018
That does seem to be the case.