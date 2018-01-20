Today is the Women’s March, and of course there are many signs being carried. Here’s an interesting one:

These girls! This sign! The resistance is strong with Marley Shield, 14, center, Sophie Chen, 15, right and Sophia Dow, 14. pic.twitter.com/9VlGOPTJLA — Helen Ubiñas (@NotesFromHeL) January 20, 2018

Ummm. Mary Katharine Ham noticed that something didn’t quite add up:

That’d be some mid-1970s witch-burning or thereabouts? https://t.co/pEq39bPRXN — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 20, 2018

Ha! It definitely looks like somebody might want to take a closer look at at the years for generations on the family tree.

Little known fact: 6 out of the 20 people convicted of witchcraft & subsequently executed during the Salem witch trials were men. Many men were also arrested. https://t.co/qqewAdKIXw — AJ (@ajfyi) January 20, 2018

Even less known fact is that no accused witches were burnt in North America… so this sign is so wrong on so many levels — Too Many Rookies (@2manyrookies) January 20, 2018

Damn…I missed out on the witch burning! — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 20, 2018

CB Radio, generic-brand food, witch-burning. The 70s were a wild time. https://t.co/5d5E4njEer — bdunbar (@bdunbar) January 20, 2018

It’s gonna be a long seven years… — Jenny8675309 (@Tuckwondo) January 20, 2018

😂😂😂 — Ridge Rairigh (@RidgeRairighLaw) January 20, 2018

The #1 lesson I have learned in the past 12 months is when people don’t get what they want they will throw everything & the kitchen sink at it. — Carter Evans (@KansasStCarter) January 20, 2018

That does seem to be the case.