As Twitchy told you earlier, the 2018 Women’s March is in full swing around the country today, and it’s featured some, um, interesting sights. President Trump acknowledged the event this way:

Hornet’s nest = KICKED.

But first, some saluted the president’s Women’s March troll game:

But obviously many were triggered. If a tweet were grounds for removal (which The Resistance is still working on), Dems might have begun impeachment proceedings over this one:

Um, maybe you’re the one who doesn’t get what happened there, Nancy!

