As Twitchy told you earlier, the 2018 Women’s March is in full swing around the country today, and it’s featured some, um, interesting sights. President Trump acknowledged the event this way:

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Hornet’s nest = KICKED.

But first, some saluted the president’s Women’s March troll game:

This is the kind of cheerful trolling I treasure and respect https://t.co/mbEVLIreDc — Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) January 20, 2018

if you can't appreciate this level of tomfoolery (and yes, I say tomfoolery), then you've lost the will to laugh! https://t.co/Se9KgvBgw3 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 20, 2018

A+ troll game, I have to admit. https://t.co/JzI7987O8K — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) January 20, 2018

Generations to come will scarce believe that a trolling God such as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth https://t.co/IlHgUq3UWi — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 20, 2018

But obviously many were triggered. If a tweet were grounds for removal (which The Resistance is still working on), Dems might have begun impeachment proceedings over this one:

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Did you write the below tweet or did your attorney? FYI, the people marching in #WomensMarch2018 are not marching in support of you and your #TrumpShutdown, they are marching against you and your policies. But I am glad you support peaceful protests. https://t.co/2Haz1DqqJe — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 20, 2018

Instead of working with us to reopen the government and finalize a long-term bipartisan budget deal, President Trump is spending his day crassly heckling women on Twitter. https://t.co/GXkwPj4WAR — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 20, 2018

Nope, they are marching against you and your administration Douche bag… — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 20, 2018

Millions of strong women just grabbed you by the pussy. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) January 20, 2018

Happy Anniversary Chump 👇 pic.twitter.com/EFshmJ75lN — Dan Gross (@DanJGross) January 20, 2018

The sheer fucking gall of this fucking guy. https://t.co/qT4B4DP23o — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) January 20, 2018

They're all marching AGAINST you. https://t.co/MXhk5aro4j — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) January 20, 2018

Ok, props to you for completely reversing the intent of the rallies and trying to make them in celebration of you. Unfortunately, that is not reality. These rallies are AGAINST you. — Jaclyn_Katz (@Nolechic10) January 20, 2018

Nice try dotard for crediting the march to your "imagined" accomplishments. But deep down inside you, you do know that the womens march is about standing up to predators like you. Right? https://t.co/JJKZivJ6jH — Joey Lozada (@JoeyReal2) January 20, 2018

All of the women marching hate you. https://t.co/MvWwynD2kg — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) January 20, 2018

The Dipshit In Chief actually believes #WomensMarch2018 is about celebrating him. You're So Vain… You probably think this March is about you.. You're so vain…so vain. You probably think this March is about you, about you… https://t.co/vUITvEaw6x — dave (@glyn_dave) January 20, 2018

You know that is NOT what they are marching for! #liar #WomensMarch2018 Trump time to resign. Sorry if the shutdown and anti Trump citizens spoil your party diddums. — BJ Jansen #FBPE (@moogie59) January 20, 2018

I'm at the #WomensMarchChicago and I can confirm that no one here is celebrating anything you've done over the last year, or ever. https://t.co/HZVIbeWhHi — Matt Singer (@matthewjsinger) January 20, 2018

Nice attempt at co-opting. You know that’s not why they are marching. — Victor Minetola (@VictorMinetola) January 20, 2018

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/ZIWZvVkMCO — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 20, 2018

Um, maybe you’re the one who doesn’t get what happened there, Nancy!