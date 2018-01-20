This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. To commemorate the anniversary, marches have been scheduled across the nation.

It’s not empowering to be a woman when people are walking around with bright pink hats that are supposed to look like vaginas. It’s not empowering to be a woman when women demand equality but want to pick and choose what equality they have.

Your whole movement does nothing but make women look like whiny, self-centered, crass idiots.

There are women in charge. It just so happens that the majority of people across the country don’t like your particular position.

If conservatives made a costume like this for Obama, we’d be labeled racists.

You won’t get your wish until 2024. Maybe 2020…if you’re lucky.

Translation: we march for everything the GOP is against because we’re a bunch of crybabies.

Here’s what the marches across the country look like:

Concord, New Hampshire:

Greeeat.

Washington, D.C.:

You’re not tired because most of ya’ll are either unemployed or being paid to march.

What for? Because you don’t like him?

If Bill can survive, so can Donald.

New York City, New York:

“Grab them” seems to be a common theme today. Why do you need to grab anyone? Why can’t you convince them of your position? Probably because you know you’re moronic.

Isn’t everyone at these protests technically anti-Trump?

Suddenly the Statue of Liberty is ghetto.

Houston, Texas;

What “justice” are you looking for? Some of us are still unclear on that.

Austin, Texas:

San Antonio, Texas:

If you want “Cheeto Man” to stay out of your family plan then you can stop insisting on the government paying for birth control and abortions.

Can’t have it both ways, sister.

Dallas, Texas:

It’s it hilarious that they show women with a gun, sword and a bow and arrow as powerful? Those weapons are what you try to keep Second Amendment women from utilizing.

Let that irony sink in.

Chicago, Illinois:

How does wearing these hats make you a feminist?

Denver, Colorado:

It’s like a sea of Pepto-Bismol.

Los Angeles, California:

Creative.

You know she’s a professional activist when her signs are printed.

Wonder how long it took them to come up with these words.

And what gives her the right to deface public property?

