This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. To commemorate the anniversary, marches have been scheduled across the nation.
Thinking about the beginning of 2017 with the @womensmarch to the end of 2017 with #MeToo and now #TimesUp, it’s pretty empowering to be a woman in this day and age. And the force is just beginning. Wish I could be at one of the #WomensMarch2018 events today ✊🏼
— Mel Smith (@singthaMELody) January 20, 2018
It’s not empowering to be a woman when people are walking around with bright pink hats that are supposed to look like vaginas. It’s not empowering to be a woman when women demand equality but want to pick and choose what equality they have.
Your whole movement does nothing but make women look like whiny, self-centered, crass idiots.
#WomensMarch2018 #WomensMarch #LoveTrumpsHate pic.twitter.com/fYeDGiJTx6
— lehsmit88 (@lehsmit88) January 20, 2018
There are women in charge. It just so happens that the majority of people across the country don’t like your particular position.
#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/lozhVa60NO
— Matthew Seltzer (@SeltzerMatthew) January 20, 2018
If conservatives made a costume like this for Obama, we’d be labeled racists.
Ready for the @womensmarchla @womensmarch today and every year until the @GOP stops being complicit and @realDonaldTrump is gone. #resist pic.twitter.com/ngnYFpfO3E
— 🇺🇸Katayoon Ruby (@KatayoonRuby) January 20, 2018
You won’t get your wish until 2024. Maybe 2020…if you’re lucky.
Today we march for #GenderEquality, #Health4all, #EqualPay, #SRHR, & all the human rights that women are deprived of. At @plannedparenthood we belelieve in #EqualRights for all & we'll never stop speaking out.
See you guys at the @womensmarch#PowerToThePolls #StandupwithPP pic.twitter.com/hxTDfjeABH
— Ala Oueslati (@Alaoueslat) January 20, 2018
Translation: we march for everything the GOP is against because we’re a bunch of crybabies.
Here’s what the marches across the country look like:
Concord, New Hampshire:
The handmaids have arrived at the #WomensMarch in Concord, NH. #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/siMhDhBStp
— Christina Phillips (@tischrissyp) January 20, 2018
Greeeat.
Washington, D.C.:
We’re not tired. We’re just getting started. 💪🏻💪🏽💪🏿 @womensmarch #WhyIMarch pic.twitter.com/TKHaMDdou4
— Shaina Goodman (@shainaleah) January 20, 2018
You’re not tired because most of ya’ll are either unemployed or being paid to march.
Women’s March 2018 Washington DC pic.twitter.com/HPIzGiGec1
— AndrewBuncombe (@AndrewBuncombe) January 20, 2018
What for? Because you don’t like him?
If Bill can survive, so can Donald.
New York City, New York:
Huge shout-outs to @ColumbiaChi at the @womensmarch for sponsorship and for documenting this historical moment and the one last year. #ColumbiaChi #WomenMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/XEfCQKCNWk
— speshkin (@speshkin) January 20, 2018
“Grab them” seems to be a common theme today. Why do you need to grab anyone? Why can’t you convince them of your position? Probably because you know you’re moronic.
Anti-@realDonaldTrump picketer en route to march (with “IMPEACH TRUMP” pin). pic.twitter.com/MV8cytGcUr
— Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) January 20, 2018
Isn’t everyone at these protests technically anti-Trump?
This is what activism looks like.#WomensMarch2018 #WomensMarchNYC pic.twitter.com/VeS12AOTm0
— Eytan Stern Weber (@EytanSternWeber) January 20, 2018
Suddenly the Statue of Liberty is ghetto.
Houston, Texas;
GETTING STARTED: Thousands of people are expected to participate in the second annual Women's March in downtown Houston. Crowds are gathering on Sabine. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Fcu5ZVmF8Q
— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 20, 2018
What “justice” are you looking for? Some of us are still unclear on that.
Austin, Texas:
Explicit language FYI. There are a few pro-Trump protestors here. Little argument between them and Women’s March activist. pic.twitter.com/punVryk3FR
— Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) January 20, 2018
San Antonio, Texas:
#WomenMarch2018 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/43EBr235z4
— SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 20, 2018
If you want “Cheeto Man” to stay out of your family plan then you can stop insisting on the government paying for birth control and abortions.
Can’t have it both ways, sister.
Dallas, Texas:
The Dallas #WomenMarch2018 is in full swing this morning. The group will be walking from St. Paul United Methodist Church to Pike Park. pic.twitter.com/OPPWHHKnjT
— Claire Ballor (@claireballor) January 20, 2018
Here are a few signs from today’s march pic.twitter.com/7zFrrxrzU2
— Claire Ballor (@claireballor) January 20, 2018
It’s it hilarious that they show women with a gun, sword and a bow and arrow as powerful? Those weapons are what you try to keep Second Amendment women from utilizing.
Let that irony sink in.
Chicago, Illinois:
At the Chicago Women’s March.. “Faces for Radio” performing.. add #Suntimes to your photos so we can retweet pic.twitter.com/bs9Y0yUYBz
— Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) January 20, 2018
On my way to Chicago @womensmarch #feminist pic.twitter.com/6WbNasaWac
— Rainbow Weldon (@RainbowWeldon) January 20, 2018
How does wearing these hats make you a feminist?
Denver, Colorado:
Sea of pink at the #womensmarch in Denver. #womensmarchdenver pic.twitter.com/aJFzAcKeLf
— Jeff Gamet (@jgamet) January 20, 2018
It’s like a sea of Pepto-Bismol.
Los Angeles, California:
#metoo tree monkeys are a thing at #WomensMarch in LA pic.twitter.com/lYauiybUb7
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) January 20, 2018
Creative.
24 year old Emma Rees’s sums it up. This year it’s about focusing on politics and checking the President in the midterm elections. #WomansMarch pic.twitter.com/BxDt3JVZHH
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) January 20, 2018
You know she’s a professional activist when her signs are printed.
Choir gives performance of “Day Oh” with words replaced to say “Donald Trump, we want you to go home.” A look at the crowd also in this vid below. pic.twitter.com/xy5Ee8v8m4
— Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) January 20, 2018
Wonder how long it took them to come up with these words.
Artist Naomi Pitcairn working on a piece she calls “fist.” #WomansMarch pic.twitter.com/dvPlAxAfz6
— Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) January 20, 2018
And what gives her the right to deface public property?