This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March. To commemorate the anniversary, marches have been scheduled across the nation.

Thinking about the beginning of 2017 with the @womensmarch to the end of 2017 with #MeToo and now #TimesUp, it’s pretty empowering to be a woman in this day and age. And the force is just beginning. Wish I could be at one of the #WomensMarch2018 events today ✊🏼 — Mel Smith (@singthaMELody) January 20, 2018

It’s not empowering to be a woman when people are walking around with bright pink hats that are supposed to look like vaginas. It’s not empowering to be a woman when women demand equality but want to pick and choose what equality they have.

Your whole movement does nothing but make women look like whiny, self-centered, crass idiots.

There are women in charge. It just so happens that the majority of people across the country don’t like your particular position.

If conservatives made a costume like this for Obama, we’d be labeled racists.

You won’t get your wish until 2024. Maybe 2020…if you’re lucky.

Translation: we march for everything the GOP is against because we’re a bunch of crybabies.

Here’s what the marches across the country look like:

Concord, New Hampshire:

Greeeat.

Washington, D.C.:

You’re not tired because most of ya’ll are either unemployed or being paid to march.

Women’s March 2018 Washington DC pic.twitter.com/HPIzGiGec1 — AndrewBuncombe (@AndrewBuncombe) January 20, 2018

What for? Because you don’t like him?

If Bill can survive, so can Donald.

New York City, New York:

Huge shout-outs to @ColumbiaChi at the @womensmarch for sponsorship and for documenting this historical moment and the one last year. #ColumbiaChi #WomenMarch2018 pic.twitter.com/XEfCQKCNWk — speshkin (@speshkin) January 20, 2018

“Grab them” seems to be a common theme today. Why do you need to grab anyone? Why can’t you convince them of your position? Probably because you know you’re moronic.

Isn’t everyone at these protests technically anti-Trump?

Suddenly the Statue of Liberty is ghetto.

Houston, Texas;

GETTING STARTED: Thousands of people are expected to participate in the second annual Women's March in downtown Houston. Crowds are gathering on Sabine. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Fcu5ZVmF8Q — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 20, 2018

What “justice” are you looking for? Some of us are still unclear on that.

Austin, Texas:

Explicit language FYI. There are a few pro-Trump protestors here. Little argument between them and Women’s March activist. pic.twitter.com/punVryk3FR — Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) January 20, 2018

San Antonio, Texas:

If you want “Cheeto Man” to stay out of your family plan then you can stop insisting on the government paying for birth control and abortions.

Can’t have it both ways, sister.

Dallas, Texas:

The Dallas #WomenMarch2018 is in full swing this morning. The group will be walking from St. Paul United Methodist Church to Pike Park. pic.twitter.com/OPPWHHKnjT — Claire Ballor (@claireballor) January 20, 2018

Here are a few signs from today’s march pic.twitter.com/7zFrrxrzU2 — Claire Ballor (@claireballor) January 20, 2018

It’s it hilarious that they show women with a gun, sword and a bow and arrow as powerful? Those weapons are what you try to keep Second Amendment women from utilizing.

Let that irony sink in.

Chicago, Illinois:

At the Chicago Women’s March.. “Faces for Radio” performing.. add #Suntimes to your photos so we can retweet pic.twitter.com/bs9Y0yUYBz — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) January 20, 2018

How does wearing these hats make you a feminist?

Denver, Colorado:

It’s like a sea of Pepto-Bismol.

Los Angeles, California:

Creative.

24 year old Emma Rees’s sums it up. This year it’s about focusing on politics and checking the President in the midterm elections. #WomansMarch pic.twitter.com/BxDt3JVZHH — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) January 20, 2018

You know she’s a professional activist when her signs are printed.

Choir gives performance of “Day Oh” with words replaced to say “Donald Trump, we want you to go home.” A look at the crowd also in this vid below. pic.twitter.com/xy5Ee8v8m4 — Taylor Goldenstein (@taygoldenstein) January 20, 2018

Wonder how long it took them to come up with these words.

Artist Naomi Pitcairn working on a piece she calls “fist.” #WomansMarch pic.twitter.com/dvPlAxAfz6 — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) January 20, 2018

And what gives her the right to deface public property?