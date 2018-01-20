One effect of the GOP tax bill has left liberal politicians in states with very high taxes in a panic. One proposed “solution” in California is nothing short of hilarious:

Basically it sounds like state Dems want to tax the money companies keep due to tax cuts:

California lawmakers are targeting the expected windfall that companies in the state would see under the federal tax overhaul with a bill that would require businesses to turn over half to the state.

A proposed Assembly Constitutional Amendment by Assemblymen Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, and Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, would create a tax surcharge on California companies making more than $1 million so that half of their federal tax cut would instead go to programs that benefit low-income and middle-class families.

The Dems never stop trying to convince Americans that all their money belongs to the government!

If Dems got enough takers that would almost certainly become 3/4, and then all of it.

