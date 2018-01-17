The quotes from former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power in regards to the documentary about the Obama administration’s final year leading up to Hillary Clinton’s election loss were mock-tastic indeed. Power has offered this brief preview of the film and where it could be seen:

FINALLY: @FinalYearFilm comes to theaters THIS FRIDAY across the US! Buy tickets & find theater near you: https://t.co/gxDR20YiKd. While nothing compares to big screen, also avail Friday on iTunes & on-demand pic.twitter.com/lB7bdB017r — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 17, 2018

And true to its form as an unintentional comedy, did you notice where it’s not being screened?

They aren't going to Wisconsin Amazing https://t.co/O7xBQHHRd1 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 17, 2018

Appropriately, no screenings in Wisconsin. https://t.co/TzWu4RtOta — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) January 17, 2018

I can't help but notice you're not playing this in Wisconsin… https://t.co/GIt6K6JhOU — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) January 17, 2018

LOL!

The reviews are in!

Meh, I'm not a fan of disaster movies. — Ready for the New Year (@Rschrim) January 17, 2018

Here’s the trailer: