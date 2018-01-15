In an interview with Politico, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power described (along with Ben Rhodes) what happened on election night, and it’s nothing short of progressive letdown gold:

This story is so delicious I feel like I'm cheating on my diet just reading it. https://t.co/w6hPuP1VID — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) January 15, 2018

Power described what happened (if you will) during her party as it became clear that Hillary Clinton, the candidate so many obviously considered a sure thing, was going down to defeat. Don’t be drinking a beverage while you read any of these snips:

Samantha Power invited the 37 women UN ambassadors to her penthouse for an election night party to watch Hillary shatter the glass ceiling. It turned into a monumental Gob Bluth moment: pic.twitter.com/AJVfpUogRb — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 15, 2018

Come for the “I wanted to milk the soft power dividend of this moment,” stay for the “post-traumatic stress” that election night triggered. And it was all documented on film as part of an HBO movie about the 2016 election.

It really is an unintentional instant classic!

This moment of Samantha Power's "post traumatic stress" caused by Hillary's loss on election night tells you a lot about how deluded Obama acolytes and appointees had become about their own invincibility. It's a scene of macabre shattering of egos of self-obsessed "icons." https://t.co/fCsAe9Fn1G — Bansi Sharma (@bansisharma) January 15, 2018

Who talks like that?

Day = MADE.