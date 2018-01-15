In an interview with Politico, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power described (along with Ben Rhodes) what happened on election night, and it’s nothing short of progressive letdown gold:

Power described what happened (if you will) during her party as it became clear that Hillary Clinton, the candidate so many obviously considered a sure thing, was going down to defeat. Don’t be drinking a beverage while you read any of these snips:

Come for the “I wanted to milk the soft power dividend of this moment,” stay for the “post-traumatic stress” that election night triggered. And it was all documented on film as part of an HBO movie about the 2016 election.

It really is an unintentional instant classic!

Who talks like that?

Day = MADE.

