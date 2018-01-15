Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters has made her disdain for President Trump no secret, and now she’s among some members of Congress who will boycott the State of the Union address. Waters also observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day by taking a swipe at Trump with this claim about what MLK would have wanted:

Maxine Waters: Martin Luther King Jr. would have wanted Trump impeached https://t.co/omU5rZP1Wo — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) January 15, 2018

Nothing is too shameless for Maxine Waters, and Dan Bongino let her (and the lib media) have it:

Invoking MLK for this outlandish statement should eliminate Maxine from any serious conversation in the future. But it won’t, because liberal media hacks celebrate this type of insanity. https://t.co/zwrXEpuoLL — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 15, 2018

True, if anything Waters will be an even bigger Resistance hero for that.