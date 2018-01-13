Among the small number of members of Congress who said President Trump used the term “s**thole countries” during a meeting on DACA and immigration was Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin. After news came out that Trump reportedly used that term, Durbin said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was also there, took offense and let the president know about it:

Graham didn’t mention the term specifically but confirmed he offered a sharp rebuke for something Trump said during the meeting:

“Following comments by the president, I said my piece directly to him yesterday,” Graham said in a statement.

“The president and all those attending the meeting know what I said and how I feel,” he added. “I’ve always believed that America is an idea, not defined by its people but by its ideals.”

If the past is any indication, Trump should have said “hellhole” instead of “s**thole” and maybe Graham would have given him a pass. Check out this flashback:

The glass houses in Washington DC are constructed from the brittlest of glass.

