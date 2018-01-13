Among the small number of members of Congress who said President Trump used the term “s**thole countries” during a meeting on DACA and immigration was Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin. After news came out that Trump reportedly used that term, Durbin said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was also there, took offense and let the president know about it:

NEW: "Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina spoke up and made a direct comment on what the president said. I was very proud of him. It took courage for what he did," Sen. Dick Durbin says, firing back at Pres. Trump's denial of "sh*thole countries" comment pic.twitter.com/YH4pCVdcjP — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2018

Graham didn’t mention the term specifically but confirmed he offered a sharp rebuke for something Trump said during the meeting:

“Following comments by the president, I said my piece directly to him yesterday,” Graham said in a statement. “The president and all those attending the meeting know what I said and how I feel,” he added. “I’ve always believed that America is an idea, not defined by its people but by its ideals.”

If the past is any indication, Trump should have said “hellhole” instead of “s**thole” and maybe Graham would have given him a pass. Check out this flashback:

.@LindseyGrahamSC, who attacked Trump for "s***hole" comment, in 2013: "The people coming across the southern border live in HELLHOLES. They don’t like that. They want to come here. Our problem is we can’t have everybody in the world who lives in a HELLHOLE come to America." pic.twitter.com/62IFpcssut — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 13, 2018

Awkward!

One thing about the NET…you can't escape what you said yesterday, LOL!! https://t.co/1nkLtxKPbU — Politics & Tweets (@EuropeNextYear) January 13, 2018

#hypocrisy101 ….. Honestly…. Does the saying "people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones" have any meaning to them??? https://t.co/tw8yzIedER — Mary Ping (@marygnip) January 13, 2018

The glass houses in Washington DC are constructed from the brittlest of glass.