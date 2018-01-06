The city of Seattle had a new soda tax kick in on January 1st, and it’s quite a doozy:

City officials are trying to dispel reports like the one above indicating the tax will actually increase the price of certain drinks. Why? Because they don’t intend for that to be the case:

Wait, are they serious?

Trending

ProgEnomics strike again!

That last tweet probably could have ended at “think.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Seattletaxation