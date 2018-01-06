The city of Seattle had a new soda tax kick in on January 1st, and it’s quite a doozy:

Promoting health at a hefty price: Seattle’s soda tax starts Jan. 1 (Story by @DBeekman) https://t.co/NClYmO7AFZ pic.twitter.com/XJvaRuwwQ5 — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) December 31, 2017

City officials are trying to dispel reports like the one above indicating the tax will actually increase the price of certain drinks. Why? Because they don’t intend for that to be the case:

"The tax is collected on the final distribution of sweetened beverages by a distributor. The tax is not collected by the retailer nor is the tax burden intended to fall onto the consumer."

–Seattle's response to complaints about the sudden increase in prices for sugary drinks — Joseph Bishop-Henchman (@jbhenchman) January 5, 2018

Wait, are they serious?

Holy crap. These people hope everyone is stupid. https://t.co/Xew8QX8BPD — RBe (@RBPundit) January 5, 2018

Look, I just pulled this trigger. What some bullet did way over on the other side of the room is none of my business. https://t.co/KHEm9ySRVV — Julian Sanchez (@normative) January 5, 2018

ProgEnomics strike again!

Seattle politicians lack basic understanding of economics? Shocking. https://t.co/X5cAbZDjjK — Joseph Daher (@joedah87) January 6, 2018

Economics doesn't care who you intended to pay the tax. This is, quite literally, taught in Econ101 classes. Way to go, Seattle. #economics https://t.co/esvxyZLTdd — Chris Pippin (@ChrisPippin) January 5, 2018

Proof citizens in #Seattle elected mOrons who have no idea how business works… Consumers ALWAYS pay for increased taxes regardless of when government collects the tax. Perfect example of #LeftCoastDumbasses https://t.co/ta40trB48o — Kevets429 (@Kevets429) January 6, 2018

The #NannyState #Seattle #SugarTax “The tax is not collected by the retailer nor is the tax burden intended to fall onto the consumer” Who the hell do they expect to pay the tax? — SCV Tech (@lahanlon) January 6, 2018

Tax incidence, how does it work? https://t.co/NtHCi3CnW8 — Jeremy Horpedahl 🍍 (@jmhorp) January 5, 2018

Seattle is apparently led by ridiculous people. — Beth Anne Mumford (@bamumford) January 6, 2018

“We are not responsible for the unintended consequences of, or our inability to anticipate patently obvious implications of, our well-intentioned but economically illiterate decisions.” Seattle. — Paul B. Kelly (@ImInSTL) January 6, 2018

Shocked, SHOCKED to hear that tax increases on businesses are passed along to the consumer! Who could ever have predicted that? — Rob Kovacev (@RobKovacev) January 5, 2018

The people you guys in Seattle elect aren't very bright. https://t.co/OZw4iPVHbj — Smatt (@mdrache) January 6, 2018

I wonder where they think the retailers and the distributors get their money, if not from consumers? — Angela Beegle (aka chotiiiiLI) (@chotiari) January 6, 2018

That last tweet probably could have ended at “think.”