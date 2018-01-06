MSNBC’s Joy Reid is still lamenting the election of Donald Trump as president, and once again assigned blame for his win over Hillary Clinton:

Anything’s preferable to some Dems than facing reality:

Nah, it’s just easier to blame the Founding Fathers for the Dems’ mess in 2016!

