MSNBC’s Joy Reid is still lamenting the election of Donald Trump as president, and once again assigned blame for his win over Hillary Clinton:

.@POTUS: "I went to the best colleges, or college. I went to – I had a situation where I was a very excellent student, came out, made billions and billions of dollars… Went to television and for 10 years was a tremendous success." pic.twitter.com/r6gH8n7CeM — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 6, 2018

Anything’s preferable to some Dems than facing reality:

Yes the problem was definitely the constitutional process that's worked for a couple hundred years. The problem definitely wasn't Hillary Clinton partying at Gwenyth Paltrow's house instead of going to Wisconsin. https://t.co/sUQiBX9UUZ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 6, 2018

That pesky "Constitution" thing again…If you don't want blame the Constitution next time, try running literally anybody else as long as they are not under an active FBI investigation. https://t.co/90S01CIDtC — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 6, 2018

Nah, it’s just easier to blame the Founding Fathers for the Dems’ mess in 2016!

"We didn't get what we wanted, now change it all !" Lolol — Marc Jr ❄️⛈🌊 (@WxmanFranz) January 6, 2018

