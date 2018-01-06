2018 is just a few days old but we may already have a winner:

And the best quote of the year goes to …..💪🏼 https://t.co/e7u0MZfLmW — sean blankenship (@pairaces) January 5, 2018

Secretary of Defense James Mattis doesn’t mince words, and his answer to one question is sure to send some snowflakes scrambling for cover:

Asked his biggest military concern of 2018, Defense Sec. Mattis responds, "I don't have concerns, I create them." https://t.co/WQiRtVjKK5 pic.twitter.com/A1OuhqJc0i — ABC News (@ABC) January 5, 2018

The highly quotable “Mad Dog” Mattis did it again:

Good lord, he is the man. 🙌🙌🙌 — Stephen Nicks 🇺🇸 (@NicksKnows) January 5, 2018

Mattis is the most badass man to ever grace this planet! God Bless you sir! https://t.co/1tzRWFlrED — Wake (@MrsResig) January 5, 2018

Mattis had a quote of the year last year and may well be awarded that distinction again this year.



