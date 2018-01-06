2018 is just a few days old but we may already have a winner:
And the best quote of the year goes to …..💪🏼 https://t.co/e7u0MZfLmW
— sean blankenship (@pairaces) January 5, 2018
Secretary of Defense James Mattis doesn’t mince words, and his answer to one question is sure to send some snowflakes scrambling for cover:
Asked his biggest military concern of 2018, Defense Sec. Mattis responds, "I don't have concerns, I create them." https://t.co/WQiRtVjKK5 pic.twitter.com/A1OuhqJc0i
— ABC News (@ABC) January 5, 2018
The highly quotable “Mad Dog” Mattis did it again:
Good lord, he is the man. 🙌🙌🙌
— Stephen Nicks 🇺🇸 (@NicksKnows) January 5, 2018
Mattis is the most badass man to ever grace this planet! God Bless you sir! https://t.co/1tzRWFlrED
— Wake (@MrsResig) January 5, 2018
Mattis had a quote of the year last year and may well be awarded that distinction again this year.
***
Related:
DAAAAMN! General ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis shuts down journo asking HIM for NFL statement