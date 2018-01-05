Al Gore swooping in during a brutal cold snap in the U.S. to basically say “I knew it all along” has baffled meteorologist Joe Bastardi and many others.
It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6
— Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018
Gore’s alarmism timeline now turns on a dime, as noticed by @Hale_Razor:
2002: GLOBAL WARMING WILL MELT THE ICECAPS!
2005: GLOBAL WARMING WILL RISE SEA LEVELS!!!
2008: GLOBAL WARMING WILL FLOOD CITIES WITH DOOM!!!!!
2018: Actually, Michael Mann & I predicted bitter cold all along.#science https://t.co/Agc2dEcO1r
— Razor (@hale_razor) January 5, 2018
Simply amazing!
2002: Global Warming.
2008: Climate Change
2018: Climate Crisis
2024: Climatastrophe
2028: Global Cooling
— Doug Ross 🔵 (@directorblue) January 5, 2018
You're very smart @algore to predict Cold weather in the Winter , what's gonna happened in July? please AL get with your Scientists and let us know
— Hounds & Harleys (@ITSaVRod) January 5, 2018
Al’s down with SCIENCE!