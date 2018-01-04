Activists showed up at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco last night in an effort to get the social media company to ban Donald Trump in the wake of a great Resistance triggering that was the result of his tweet in response to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:

Words projected onto the building changed from time to time as people held signs and shivered:

A quick check of @RealDonaldTrump’s Twitter account still shows it very much not banned, and he’s even doubling down:

Maybe that’ll be enough to spark another protest at Twitter HQ this evening.

