Activists showed up at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco last night in an effort to get the social media company to ban Donald Trump in the wake of a great Resistance triggering that was the result of his tweet in response to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:

Protest outside Twitter in SF urging company to disable President Trump’s account. They say he threatened nuclear war. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/VzSAjjKnj9 — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) January 4, 2018

Words projected onto the building changed from time to time as people held signs and shivered:

People really want Twitter to ban Donald Trump from Twitter for the nuclear threat https://t.co/igLu63TEtu pic.twitter.com/d7032FxQ1U — Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) January 4, 2018

VIDEO: Protesters call for Twitter's CEO to step down or ban President Trump from social network. @HermelaTV reports. https://t.co/9xbOFCwSt4 pic.twitter.com/gcgKSZx7D3 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 4, 2018

Not a pretty picture. Of me, or of the country, world, or tech industry. But @jack is #Complicit and I was out there in the rain tonight. After we made the "#honk to ban @trump" sign, it was fun to hear all the truck drivers and parents honking. Thanks @SFBayResistance! pic.twitter.com/JMpjpSDGeM — Hiya Swanhuyser (@hswanh) January 4, 2018

A quick check of @RealDonaldTrump’s Twitter account still shows it very much not banned, and he’s even doubling down:

With all of the failed “experts” weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total “might” against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

Maybe that’ll be enough to spark another protest at Twitter HQ this evening.

Do they know he'd still be POTUS? — Add your name (@corrcomm) January 4, 2018

Shh! Don’t tell ’em!