Activists showed up at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco last night in an effort to get the social media company to ban Donald Trump in the wake of a great Resistance triggering that was the result of his tweet in response to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:
Protest outside Twitter in SF urging company to disable President Trump’s account. They say he threatened nuclear war. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/VzSAjjKnj9
Words projected onto the building changed from time to time as people held signs and shivered:
People really want Twitter to ban Donald Trump from Twitter for the nuclear threat https://t.co/igLu63TEtu pic.twitter.com/d7032FxQ1U
VIDEO: Protesters call for Twitter's CEO to step down or ban President Trump from social network. @HermelaTV reports. https://t.co/9xbOFCwSt4 pic.twitter.com/gcgKSZx7D3
Not a pretty picture. Of me, or of the country, world, or tech industry. But @jack is #Complicit and I was out there in the rain tonight. After we made the "#honk to ban @trump" sign, it was fun to hear all the truck drivers and parents honking. Thanks @SFBayResistance! pic.twitter.com/JMpjpSDGeM
#ResistSF group calling for @Twitter to ban @realDonaldTrump over #NuclearButton tweets & Prez’s previous use of the platform. Story on @kron4news at 9p pic.twitter.com/dubSI53hDd
A quick check of @RealDonaldTrump’s Twitter account still shows it very much not banned, and he’s even doubling down:
With all of the failed “experts” weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total “might” against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing!
Maybe that’ll be enough to spark another protest at Twitter HQ this evening.
Do they know he'd still be POTUS?
Shh! Don’t tell ’em!