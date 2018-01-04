President Trump’s “nuclear button” tweet about North Korea’s Kim Jong-un sparked some serious hyperventilating. A couple of senators have called for a “risk assessment” after the tweet, and others have even called in professional help for analyzing the president’s mental state:

Examining and diagnosing a “patient” based only on tweets and talking about it with other people doesn’t seem very ethical, but that aside, Geraldo Rivera disagrees with those saying Trump’s has gone off the deep end:

Geraldo should be careful or Dems will also call in a psychiatrist to diagnose him based on that defense of Trump.

