President Trump’s “nuclear button” tweet about North Korea’s Kim Jong-un sparked some serious hyperventilating. A couple of senators have called for a “risk assessment” after the tweet, and others have even called in professional help for analyzing the president’s mental state:

Lawmakers concerned about Trump's mental health invited a Yale psychiatry professor to brief them in December https://t.co/MDWAylTreA pic.twitter.com/EwzF9dRJ6O — POLITICO (@politico) January 4, 2018

This is an extraordinary statement by 100+ psychiatrists and mental health professionals: "We believe that he is now further unraveling…"https://t.co/7ZtmcasY9o pic.twitter.com/GDNZcqoVN6 — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) January 4, 2018

Examining and diagnosing a “patient” based only on tweets and talking about it with other people doesn’t seem very ethical, but that aside, Geraldo Rivera disagrees with those saying Trump’s has gone off the deep end:

Heard commentator assert as fact on #MSNBC that beyond doubt @POTUS "memory and emotional judgment is slipping," even from his days on #CelebrityApprentice. total bullshit. I spent an hour w @realDonaldTrump on #AF1 He's sharp, focused & exactly as he's been for the last 40 years — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 4, 2018

Geraldo should be careful or Dems will also call in a psychiatrist to diagnose him based on that defense of Trump.