President Trump and WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted recently about the protests in Iran:

In response, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017 Samantha Power proved that the Dem talking points had arrived to her in-box:

That’s just amazingly self-unaware on multiple levels:

Obama administration officials must not have been paying much attention during the Obama administration!

And the Obama-defending narrative machine is still churning. We can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with next.

