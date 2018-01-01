President Trump and WH Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted recently about the protests in Iran:

Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice. The world is watching! pic.twitter.com/kvv1uAqcZ9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2017

The days of America looking the other way from the Iranian regime's oppression are over. America stands with the Iranian people. https://t.co/UXDH1TgWky — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 30, 2017

In response, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017 Samantha Power proved that the Dem talking points had arrived to her in-box:

We stand with the Iranian people so much that we won’t let them come here. https://t.co/fzbv8idiiJ — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) January 1, 2018

That’s just amazingly self-unaware on multiple levels:

They aren't taking to the streets to they can flee their country, you twit. They want to be free at home in Iran. You know, the oppressive regime you and your old boss gave pallets full of cash to and helped retain power. #IranProtest https://t.co/LmnbdhDYFz — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 2, 2018

Iran – before & during the eight #feckless Obama years, remained the world's top sponsor of state terror. Lawful entry into the US relies on checking the entrant’s criminal & terrorist background – as provided by the source nation. But you know that – and would rather slam DJT. https://t.co/44gn2m6ZN4 — Tom T. ن‎ ™ (@VRWCTexan) January 2, 2018

Obama administration officials must not have been paying much attention during the Obama administration!

Iranian nationals literally entered the U.S. with the intent to assassinate an ambassador and bomb the Israeli embassy. One of them is serving a 25 year term after confessing. Iran will not cooperate with security investigations for visa applicants. Hence the reasonable ban. https://t.co/fQeVuf3KxV — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) January 2, 2018

They can't come here because their country is controlled by a terror exporting IRGC regime you politically saved in 2009 and economically saved in 2013, before you flooded them with billions of dollars & empowered them across the Mideast ("equities"!) https://t.co/DY4DVwOcuu — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 2, 2018

So your solution to Iran's problem is just for their people to up and leave? https://t.co/9ydhOSJAxn — Alexi Kudej (@AKudej25) January 1, 2018

You funded a terrorist regime with American tax money. Go to hell. https://t.co/ZTrvrrr4ln — Golden Advice (@RichardStiller4) January 2, 2018

This doesn't even make sense, but just a lame talking point meant to tug at the emotions not deliver logic. Supporting what Iranians are doing IN IRAN is not the same as bringing potential terrorists to America. It's a non sequitur https://t.co/R2OG00HMNi — Jeb Bos (@BigJebBos) January 2, 2018

You stood with the mullahs, over and over

– Stood silent while their militias terrorized the people in 2009

– Stood aside and gave them Iraq

– Stood with them as they abused our sailors

– Stood next to the palettes of ransom cash

Glad you're finally woke. https://t.co/0FHOZxkI1k — Runs With Dogs (@lheal) January 2, 2018

BTW are you somehow under the impression that IRAN cooperates with US security investigation requests for potential VISA applicants? Because……I don't think that's the case. Do you think that was the case before Trump's travel ban? — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) January 2, 2018

They're not trying to come here. They are fighting for their own country against a tyrannical regime which you enabled. That's your legacy. https://t.co/s6pMGSqd1b — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 2, 2018

What a strange critique. Seems to me better to help them build a country they don't want to flee in the first place. Sure, it's a false choice, but this is a very weak criticism. https://t.co/gjWwAuXUPi — Ken Monahan (@Foudroyant) January 2, 2018

I agree we should let them come here, tho most want to stay & fix Iran. I also think the Obama administration's legacy re: Iran is pretty shameful. Easy to speak up in support for people you/your boss didn't speak out for when in office. https://t.co/razeALkfoF — Liz Mair (@LizMair) January 2, 2018

This is frivolous and mindlessly partisan, and is inappropriate in the midst of a historic uprising against a brutal dictatorship that deserves bipartisan moral support from America. https://t.co/5DO0tLKeyt — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) January 2, 2018

This is the best argument they could come up with after four days of radio silence. It's also irrelevant. https://t.co/mnDI9UKGVs — Dan (@danieltobin) January 1, 2018

And the Obama-defending narrative machine is still churning. We can’t wait to see what they’ll come up with next.