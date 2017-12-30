Back when then-FBI Director James Comey said in a statement that Hillary Clinton and her staff were “extremely careless” in their handling of sensitive and classified material, that was the understatement of the decade:

NEW: At least one classified email from Clinton aide Huma Abedin was found on Anthony Weiner's computer. Stay tuned, I'm still going through this huge batch of docs from the State Department https://t.co/VACnohT4RT via @usatoday — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) December 29, 2017

The top aide to the person Barack Obama said was the most qualified ever to run for the office of U.S. President was obviously as reckless as her boss in handling sensitive documents:

MORE: Here are two classified emails found on Weiner's computer from Clinton aide Huma Abedin. More here: https://t.co/T94mLJ21Dj pic.twitter.com/3ZZuyDuI7N — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) December 29, 2017

Here's a third email marked classified. It was also found on Anthony Weiner's computer. This email is about a call between Hillary Clinton and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. More: https://t.co/T94mLJ21Dj pic.twitter.com/r0bUXR2mNE — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) December 30, 2017

A fourth classified email 👇 This message details planned call between Clinton and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, where she was going to warn him about Wikileaks' release of sensitive documents, which are now known as "Cablegate." https://t.co/T94mLJ21Dj pic.twitter.com/O9wddX19QN — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) December 30, 2017

Here's the fifth email with classified information and more information as to how these docs got on Weiner's laptop. https://t.co/T94mLJ21Dj Important to note former FBI director Comey has said investigators could not prove any criminal intent here. pic.twitter.com/kcb4RT0lKj — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) December 30, 2017

I've finished going through this batch of about 2,800 emails found on Anthony Weiner's laptop. Five messages had "classified" and "confidential" information. Here's everything we've found at @USATODAY 👇Did I miss anything? DM me tips https://t.co/T94mLJ21Dj — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) December 30, 2017

Someone tell Adam Schiff — Sharmoot (@sharmoota516) December 30, 2017

I dunno @Comey, seems pretty damn criminally negligent to let classified emails end up on a convicted perv’s spanker laptop https://t.co/2LSLVS9Xwg — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) December 29, 2017

Luckily for them intent has to be established when handling classified information for the US gov like a fucking 3 yr old https://t.co/mX7AW5ysBE — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) December 29, 2017

Gosh how did that happen https://t.co/2ubw0BzOEw — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2017

At this point? What does it matter? Classified or not, top secret or not, Hillary Clinton and her crew of trash were given a free pass. — Michael Clemens (@ClemensVH) December 29, 2017

You're going to need a long shower after going through Weiners Laptop — Hardhat Patriot (@Hardhat_Patriot) December 29, 2017

