Back when then-FBI Director James Comey said in a statement that Hillary Clinton and her staff were “extremely careless” in their handling of sensitive and classified material, that was the understatement of the decade:

The top aide to the person Barack Obama said was the most qualified ever to run for the office of U.S. President was obviously as reckless as her boss in handling sensitive documents:

Trending

Absolutely amazing.

::Crickets::

One thing’s for sure:

Definitely an unenviable task.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony WeinerHillary ClintonHuma Abedin