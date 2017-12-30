President Trump’s recent interview with the New York Times contained plenty to make steam come out of his opponents’ ears:

“I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,” Trump tells @nytimes. “But for purposes of hopefully thinking I’m going to be treated fairly, I’ve stayed uninvolved with this particular matter.” @nytmike @shearm https://t.co/qGfuB3G4Mx — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) December 29, 2017

Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney who AG Jeff Sessions fired earlier this year after he refused to resign with other Obama appointees, attempted to further strengthen his Resistance cred:

No, but you do have the right to remain silent. https://t.co/8KypycfBZ8 — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) December 30, 2017

Judging from the massive applause Bharara received on Twitter he could be elected leader of The Resistance (and maybe that’s what he’s going for).

Speaking of “rights”:

He had the right to fire you. — Tom Rando (@tom_rando) December 30, 2017

