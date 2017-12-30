President Trump’s recent interview with the New York Times contained plenty to make steam come out of his opponents’ ears:

Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney who AG Jeff Sessions fired earlier this year after he refused to resign with other Obama appointees, attempted to further strengthen his Resistance cred:

Judging from the massive applause Bharara received on Twitter he could be elected leader of The Resistance (and maybe that’s what he’s going for).

Speaking of “rights”:

