It appears The Resistance might be reaching the “next level”:
This is just…sad. https://t.co/tKWzAdJ8gE
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 28, 2017
YOU make the call:
I protested @realDonaldTrump at the #hallofpresidents cuz I'll never get this close in real life probs. #lockhimup pic.twitter.com/jKOQShIdz8
— Earnest Gay Thoughts (@JayMalsky) December 27, 2017
Well that’s… something.
"What did you do during the Resistance, grandpa?"
"Yelled at a robot." https://t.co/d1gZ4PRrwJ
— jon gabriel (@exjon) December 28, 2017
Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/GB5GsgZq3H
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 28, 2017
How, um, heroic.
So brave…
— Tory LaPrath 🇺🇸 (@ToryLaPrath) December 28, 2017
You ruined the show for everyone in there. They should have thrown you out of the park, honestly !
— CS Graphics (@csgraphicsstore) December 28, 2017
Congratulations. You yelled at an audio animatronic and accomplished absolutely nothing. What a great example of the "tolerant left." https://t.co/NpBQ4vqJzU
— Jamie Furtado (@jamief1207) December 28, 2017
What a douche, handing re-election to Trump like that. https://t.co/fMNxMNzX4W
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 28, 2017
Edgy. So edgy.
What a totally appropriate thing to do in front of a bunch of kids who were probably scared out of their minds. What a flaming shithead this person is. https://t.co/M7sSu6JTQd
— Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) December 28, 2017
So you protested…an inanimate object…at an amusement park…surrounded by small children…?#profilesincourage https://t.co/QeEWW89EIn
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 28, 2017
“yes, i screamed at the robot. no, i’m not a crazy person. why do you ask?" https://t.co/6vISxYWEci
— Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) December 28, 2017