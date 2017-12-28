It appears The Resistance might be reaching the “next level”:

YOU make the call:

I protested @realDonaldTrump at the #hallofpresidents cuz I'll never get this close in real life probs. #lockhimup pic.twitter.com/jKOQShIdz8 — Earnest Gay Thoughts (@JayMalsky) December 27, 2017

Well that’s… something.

"What did you do during the Resistance, grandpa?"

"Yelled at a robot." https://t.co/d1gZ4PRrwJ — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 28, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/GB5GsgZq3H — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 28, 2017

How, um, heroic.

So brave… — Tory LaPrath 🇺🇸 (@ToryLaPrath) December 28, 2017

You ruined the show for everyone in there. They should have thrown you out of the park, honestly ! — CS Graphics (@csgraphicsstore) December 28, 2017

Congratulations. You yelled at an audio animatronic and accomplished absolutely nothing. What a great example of the "tolerant left." https://t.co/NpBQ4vqJzU — Jamie Furtado (@jamief1207) December 28, 2017

What a douche, handing re-election to Trump like that. https://t.co/fMNxMNzX4W — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) December 28, 2017

Edgy. So edgy. What a totally appropriate thing to do in front of a bunch of kids who were probably scared out of their minds. What a flaming shithead this person is. https://t.co/M7sSu6JTQd — Get a Grip (@LilMissRightie) December 28, 2017

So you protested…an inanimate object…at an amusement park…surrounded by small children…?#profilesincourage https://t.co/QeEWW89EIn — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 28, 2017